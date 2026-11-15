Durham’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, from mall brands to grocery and even remote insurance support. Here are some solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Location: Durham, NC (The Streets at Southpoint)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about greeting shoppers, helping with styling and sizes, keeping the sales floor neat, and running the register. Good fit if you enjoy fashion, talking with customers, and like a fast-paced mall setting.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests at the front end, in grocery, produce, deli, bakery, or meat & seafood during busy seasons. Great if you want flexible, short-term hours and like a mix of cashier work, stocking, and light food handling.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on deli items—slicing, stocking, checking freshness, and keeping displays sharp while helping guests with questions. Good for someone 18+ with at least 1 year of retail/food experience who likes hands-on work and guest interaction.

Employer: Vans (VF Corporation)

Location: Durham, NC (The Streets at Southpoint)

Type: Full-time

Salary / Hiring Range: $29.20 – $43.80 per hour (plus potential incentives)

Lead the store’s sales, team, and operations while keeping the “Off The Wall” customer vibe strong. Best for someone with 3–5 years retail management experience who wants to run a high-traffic store and earn strong hourly pay with bonus potential.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Step into a path toward Store Manager, learning sales, staffing, and daily operations in a value-focused apparel store. Good for someone with 3–5 years retail leadership who wants growth, benefits, and a clear promotion track.

Employer: Jerry

Location: Durham, NC (remote role, NC-eligible)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 base (plus possible equity and benefits)

Lead a team of about 10 licensed insurance agents handling calls, chats, and digital support for car insurance customers. Great if you have 3+ years in a high-volume contact center, a P&C license (or can get one), and want leadership experience from home.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time (about 18–25 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pack and ship, run the register, and keep the store stocked and tidy. Good entry-level role if you’re okay lifting up to 50 lbs, standing most of your shift, and want flexible, part-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.