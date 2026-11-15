Durham’s marketing and tech scene is buzzing right now, with big names and fast-growing brands hiring for high-impact roles. If you’re in sales or creative marketing, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cisco (Splunk)

Cisco (Splunk) Location: Triangle, NC (remote from Southeast Region or Texas)

(remote from Southeast Region or Texas) Type: Full-time

Salary: $259,900 – $351,700+ (U.S./Canada starting range, plus incentives)

Application window expected to close: 11/19/2026 (may close earlier)

Enterprise software sellers, this is a big-ticket role owning large accounts and driving revenue for Splunk’s security and observability platform. You’ll build pipeline, run complex deals across big organizations, and earn performance-based incentive pay on top of a very strong base range.

Employer: Aquent (for a CPG startup brand)

(for a CPG startup brand) Location: Durham, NC (onsite 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love TikTok/Reels and shooting on your phone. You’ll pitch bold ad ideas, film scroll-stopping short-form videos, manage props and locations, and shape the visual voice of a fast-growing DTC/CPG brand—with post-production and media strategy handled by an internal team.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Durham, NC / Remote (RTP NC, San Jose, Austin, or other U.S. locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,300 – $291,900+ (U.S./Canada starting range)

Travel: Up to 25%

Up to Application window expected to close: 11/16/2026 (may close earlier)

Senior MarTech leaders: this role owns Cisco’s enterprise MarTech strategy and AI-enabled marketing ecosystem. You’ll lead cross-functional transformation, simplify the stack, and present directly to executive leadership while guiding major platform and architecture decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows related roles or flexible requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.