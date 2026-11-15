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🎁 Community Freebies in Durham — Plants, Furniture & More
Here are some free items and opportunities popping up in and around Durham right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.
FREE Healthy Pothos cuttings
Item: Free healthy pothos cuttings with strong roots, ready to plant
Quantity: About 10 cuttings total
Condition: Rooted and ready to go in soil or water
Location: Near Leesville Road / 540, around Carpenter Pond – Coley, Raleigh, NC
Source: Nextdoor
Nice option if you want easy houseplants or to fill hanging baskets. The poster asks that you message if interested to arrange pickup.
💕 TEMPORARY FOSTER HOME NEEDED FOR XURI! 🐾
Item: Short-term foster home needed for a kitten named Xuri
Pet: 6‑month‑old short‑haired kitten (very sweet and playful, per poster)
Timeline: About 2 months of foster care
Location: Creekside Landing, Durham, NC
Source: Nextdoor
The owner needs to be away to care for a sick family member and can’t take Xuri along. They’re looking for a loving, safe, and responsible home to host her temporarily. If you’ve been thinking about having a cat around without a long‑term commitment, this could be a good fit. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to discuss details and expectations.
👉 See this listing on Nextdoor
Black Wooden Shelf Unit
Item: Black wooden shelf unit
Condition: Described as sturdy, with adjustable shelves
Size: About 12" W x 32" H x 12" D
Location: Trappers Creek / Greymoss, Durham, NC
Source: Nextdoor
Good for books, pantry storage, or displaying plants and decor in a small space. Check the dimensions to be sure it fits your spot and your vehicle for pickup.
FREE Common Milkweed Seeds
Item: Free common milkweed seeds
Use: Great for monarch butterflies — this is the milkweed they lay eggs on and caterpillars eat
Best time to plant: Fall, so seeds get natural winter stratification
Location: Near Carpenter Pond Rd / Hickory Grove Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
Source: Nextdoor
The poster asks you to message for the exact address to pick up seeds at their home. If you’re too far to drive, they’re willing to mail seeds if you send a self‑addressed stamped envelope (message them for mailing details).
FREE Red Canna Lily Plant
Item: Free red canna lily plant
Condition: Described as healthy with vibrant leaves
Note: Must be planted right away
Location: Off Carpenter Pond Rd near Hickory Grove Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
Source: Nextdoor
A nice choice if you want bold color in your yard. Make sure you have a spot ready in the ground or a large pot before you pick it up.
Free items and foster opportunities like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.