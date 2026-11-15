Here are some free items and opportunities popping up in and around Durham right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Free healthy pothos cuttings with strong roots, ready to plant

Quantity: About 10 cuttings total

Condition: Rooted and ready to go in soil or water

Location: Near Leesville Road / 540, around Carpenter Pond – Coley, Raleigh, NC

Source: Nextdoor

Nice option if you want easy houseplants or to fill hanging baskets. The poster asks that you message if interested to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Short-term foster home needed for a kitten named Xuri

Pet: 6‑month‑old short‑haired kitten (very sweet and playful, per poster)

Timeline: About 2 months of foster care

Location: Creekside Landing, Durham, NC

Source: Nextdoor

The owner needs to be away to care for a sick family member and can’t take Xuri along. They’re looking for a loving, safe, and responsible home to host her temporarily. If you’ve been thinking about having a cat around without a long‑term commitment, this could be a good fit. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to discuss details and expectations.

👉 See this listing on Nextdoor

Item: Black wooden shelf unit

Condition: Described as sturdy, with adjustable shelves

Size: About 12" W x 32" H x 12" D

Location: Trappers Creek / Greymoss, Durham, NC

Source: Nextdoor

Good for books, pantry storage, or displaying plants and decor in a small space. Check the dimensions to be sure it fits your spot and your vehicle for pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free common milkweed seeds

Use: Great for monarch butterflies — this is the milkweed they lay eggs on and caterpillars eat

Best time to plant: Fall, so seeds get natural winter stratification

Location: Near Carpenter Pond Rd / Hickory Grove Church Rd, Raleigh, NC

Source: Nextdoor

The poster asks you to message for the exact address to pick up seeds at their home. If you’re too far to drive, they’re willing to mail seeds if you send a self‑addressed stamped envelope (message them for mailing details).

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free red canna lily plant

Condition: Described as healthy with vibrant leaves

Note: Must be planted right away

Location: Off Carpenter Pond Rd near Hickory Grove Church Rd, Raleigh, NC

Source: Nextdoor

A nice choice if you want bold color in your yard. Make sure you have a spot ready in the ground or a large pot before you pick it up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items and foster opportunities like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.