📅 Durham Council Work Session: Roads, Sidewalks, Boards & More

The Durham City Council will hold a Work Session on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 1:00 PM at 101 City Hall Plaza, Second Floor Committee Room.

You can sign up to speak by Zoom (audio only) using the registration link in the agenda. You must register by 10:00 a.m. on the day of the Work Session. Public hearings are not open for comment during work sessions, and chat/Q&A will be turned off. You do not need to register to watch or to send written comments; written comments are due by 10:00 a.m. the same day.

The meeting will include:



Call to Order, Roll Call



Announcements by Council



Priority items from the City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk



Public Comment Period



Administrative consent and departmental items



Board and Committee Appointments



Mayor’s Council for Women – Ward 1 seat



Council will appoint a resident to fill 1 vacancy for Ward 1 on the Mayor’s Council for Women, with a term ending June 30, 2028. The seat is open due to the resignation of Krisstonia Spruiell.



Resource: City Clerk’s Office – 919-560-4166 ext. 12262 (PR# 20946)



Durham City-County Environmental Affairs Board – At-Large seat



Council will appoint a resident to fill 1 at-large vacancy on the Environmental Affairs Board, with a term ending June 30, 2027. This is due to the resignation of Sandra D. Howell.



Resource: City Clerk’s Office – 919-560-4166 ext. 12262 (PR# 20947)





Budget and Financial



FY 2026–27 First Quarter Financial Report



Council will receive the first quarter financial report for fiscal year 2026–27.



Resource: Budget and Management Services – 919-560-4111 ext. 20280 (PR# 20945)



Food Access Partnership



City–County Agreement for Food and Nutrition Support



Council will consider authorizing an interlocal cooperation agreement with Durham County to fund programs that increase access to food and nutritional support, in an amount not to exceed $35,000.



Resource: City Manager’s Office – 984-352-7251 ext. 27251 (PR# 20872)



Streets, Sidewalks, and Bike Facilities (2024 Bond Projects)



ST-344 Street Repairs & Repaving 2027 (Bond) Part 2



Proposed construction contract with Sunrock Industries LLC for $15,703,504.60, plus a $500,000 contingency. Total allowed with changes: $16,203,504.60.



Resource: Environmental and Street Services – 919-560-4326 ext. 30245 (PR# 20932)



SW-46 Hillandale Road Sidewalk (TIP# U-4726HN)



Resolution to let the City Manager sign a contract with FSC II, LLC dba Fred Smith Company for $5,198,915, plus $779,837.25 contingency. Total project cap: $5,978,752.25.



Resource: 919-560-4326 ext. 30245 (PR# 20622)



ST-345 Pavement Preservation 2027



Contract with Slurry Pavers, Inc. for $7,469,323.97, plus $373,466.19 contingency. Total cap: $7,842,790.16.



Resource: 919-560-4326 ext. 30245 (PR# 20854)



SW-46C CEI Services – Hillandale Road Sidewalk & Bike Facilities



Professional services contract with GFT Infrastructure, Inc. up to $930,015.25, plus $50,000 contingency. Total cap: $980,015.25.



Resource: 919-560-4326 ext. 30245 (PR# 20853)



SW-110 Sidewalk Repairs 2027



Construction contract with H & H Enterprises of Knightdale, LLC for $7,300,000, plus $365,000 contingency. Total cap: $7,665,000.



Resource: 919-560-4326 ext. 30245 (PR# 20884)





Facilities and Utilities



Fire & EMS Station 19 – Contract Amendment



Amendment #2 to the construction manager at risk contract with Samet Corporation for Station 19, adding up to $1,500,000 in construction cost for a revised CMAR contract total of $24,914,773. The contingency fund would increase by $15,315 to $767,107, with an overall contract cap of $25,681,880.



Resource: General Services – 919-906-9907 ext. 69907 (PR# 20942)



Utility Extension – 317, 321, and 325 Gary Street



The City Manager may be authorized to enter a utility extension agreement with Nova Contractors LLC to serve 317, 321, and 325 Gary Street.



Resource: Planning and Development – 919-560-4137 ext. 04137 (PR# 20934)





(Additional Police Department items may follow in the full packet.)