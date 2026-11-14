There are some nice free items around Durham this week, from home storage to garden plants and medical gear. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange a pickup.

Item: Industrial-style bookshelf with metal frame and wooden shelves

Condition: Not stated, books not included

Location: Ashton Hall, Durham, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy industrial bookshelf with a metal frame and wooden shelves. Great for organizing books, decor, or storage bins. You’ll need to bring help if it’s heavy and be able to pick up from the poster’s location.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two large hanging ferns

Condition: Lush and green; needs to be brought inside before a cold snap

Location: Canterbury Estates, Durham, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Two big, healthy hanging ferns are free to anyone who can give them space indoors. The poster notes a cold snap is coming, so these plants should be picked up soon if you want to save them from the frost.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adjustable walker with wheels + two pairs of adjustable crutches

Condition: Not stated

Location: Country Club Heights, Durham, NC

Pickup: Porch pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

Set includes a sturdy walker with wheels and two pairs of adjustable crutches, good for someone needing mobility support after surgery or injury. The poster is offering porch pickup, so you can grab them at your convenience once you arrange it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Durham tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.