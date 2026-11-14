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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Durham Right Now
There are some nice free items around Durham this week, from home storage to garden plants and medical gear. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange a pickup.
Industrial Bookshelf with Wooden Shelves
Item: Industrial-style bookshelf with metal frame and wooden shelves
Condition: Not stated, books not included
Location: Ashton Hall, Durham, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy industrial bookshelf with a metal frame and wooden shelves. Great for organizing books, decor, or storage bins. You’ll need to bring help if it’s heavy and be able to pick up from the poster’s location.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2 Large Hanging Ferns
Item: Two large hanging ferns
Condition: Lush and green; needs to be brought inside before a cold snap
Location: Canterbury Estates, Durham, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Two big, healthy hanging ferns are free to anyone who can give them space indoors. The poster notes a cold snap is coming, so these plants should be picked up soon if you want to save them from the frost.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Adjustable Walker and Crutches Set
Item: Adjustable walker with wheels + two pairs of adjustable crutches
Condition: Not stated
Location: Country Club Heights, Durham, NC
Pickup: Porch pickup
Source: nextdoor.com
Set includes a sturdy walker with wheels and two pairs of adjustable crutches, good for someone needing mobility support after surgery or injury. The poster is offering porch pickup, so you can grab them at your convenience once you arrange it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Durham tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.