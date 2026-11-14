Durham’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel and staying local, these driving jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Best Request Trucking and Distribution LLC

Best Request Trucking and Distribution LLC Location: Durham, NC (routes in Selma, Willow Springs, Smithfield, Clayton, Raleigh)

(routes in Selma, Willow Springs, Smithfield, Clayton, Raleigh) Type: Other (independent delivery role)

Other (independent delivery role) Pay: $300 – $700 per week

This is an active, on-the-road job starting at 7:00 AM, using your own SUV or minivan to deliver packages. Good fit if you’re physically strong, tech-savvy with GPS/apps, and like working on your own all day.

Employer: Gordon Food Service

Location: 920 Ellis Road, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed minimum $1,100 per week (base + pay per mile/stop/case)

(base + pay per mile/stop/case) Schedule: Monday–Friday, start between 2–4 AM, home when route is done

Drive a CDL A truck delivering food to restaurants, schools, and hospitals, unloading cases up to 100 lbs with a ramp and two-wheeler. Great if you want steady weekday work, strong benefits from day one, and to be home every day.

Employer: WeDriveU

Location: Durham, NC (Duke University)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Drive campus and transit shuttles for Duke, providing safe rides for students and staff on fixed routes. Requires CDL B with Passenger and Airbrake endorsements and 3+ years of CDL experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Durham, NC (routes around Raleigh/Cary)

(routes around Raleigh/Cary) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $1,000 – $1,900 per week, $1.50 per stop

Deliver 100–250+ packages per day on fixed Raleigh-area routes, using your own vehicle (any size). Year-round work with weekly pay every Monday and a flexible schedule; Spanish speakers are especially encouraged.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.