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Durham
🚌 Durham, NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
12 days ago
Durham’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel and staying local, these driving jobs are worth a look.
Now Hiring Delivery Driver (Experience Required)
- Employer: Best Request Trucking and Distribution LLC
- Location: Durham, NC (routes in Selma, Willow Springs, Smithfield, Clayton, Raleigh)
- Type: Other (independent delivery role)
- Pay: $300 – $700 per week
This is an active, on-the-road job starting at 7:00 AM, using your own SUV or minivan to deliver packages. Good fit if you’re physically strong, tech-savvy with GPS/apps, and like working on your own all day.
CDL A Delivery Driver (Local Routes, Home Daily)
- Employer: Gordon Food Service
- Location: 920 Ellis Road, Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Guaranteed minimum $1,100 per week (base + pay per mile/stop/case)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, start between 2–4 AM, home when route is done
Drive a CDL A truck delivering food to restaurants, schools, and hospitals, unloading cases up to 100 lbs with a ramp and two-wheeler. Great if you want steady weekday work, strong benefits from day one, and to be home every day.
Transit CDL Driver – Duke University Shuttle
- Employer: WeDriveU
- Location: Durham, NC (Duke University)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Drive campus and transit shuttles for Duke, providing safe rides for students and staff on fixed routes. Requires CDL B with Passenger and Airbrake endorsements and 3+ years of CDL experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.
Package Delivery Driver (Per-Stop Pay)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Durham, NC (routes around Raleigh/Cary)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $1,000 – $1,900 per week, $1.50 per stop
Deliver 100–250+ packages per day on fixed Raleigh-area routes, using your own vehicle (any size). Year-round work with weekly pay every Monday and a flexible schedule; Spanish speakers are especially encouraged.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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