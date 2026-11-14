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Durham
🔬 Durham, NC Science & Research Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Durham’s research scene is buzzing right now, from Duke labs to VA studies and cutting‑edge materials science. If you’re science‑minded and detail‑oriented, this week has some strong options.
Associate Director, Clinical Data Management
- Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials
- Location: Triangle, NC (REMOTE, US‑based)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $118,500 – $235,500/year (US)
Lead global data management teams for a major CRO, guiding strategy, quality, and budgets across multiple clinical trials. Fully remote if you’re US‑based, with a senior leadership scope and a wide salary band for experienced clinical data pros.
Research Scholar – Anesthesiology
- Employer: Duke University School of Medicine
- Location: Durham, NC (On‑site)
- Type: Full‑time, temporary research role (up to ~2 years)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with Dr. Ru‑Rong Ji’s group studying molecular and cellular mechanisms of pain using mouse models, tissue culture, and human tissues. Great fit if you have a PhD and want high‑impact publications and conference presentations in a top‑ranked medical center.
Clinical Research Coordinator – Anesthesiology
- Employer: Duke University School of Medicine
- Location: Durham, NC (On‑site)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $61,026 – $101,959/year (anticipated range)
Coordinate day‑to‑day clinical studies: recruit patients, manage consent and IRB paperwork, handle data and specimens, and support audits. Good match if you have at least an associate’s degree plus 2+ years of clinical research experience and want to grow in a large academic health system.
Research Scientist – GaN Epitaxy R&D
- Employer: Wolfspeed
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive R&D on GaN epitaxial crystal growth for next‑gen power and RF devices. Ideal for a PhD (or experienced MS) in materials/chemical/ceramics/electrical engineering or physical science with strong data analysis skills and interest in wide bandgap materials.
Clinical Research Coordinator – VA Studies
- Employer: Institute for Medical Research (IMR), affiliate of Durham VA Health Care System
- Location: Durham, NC (On‑site, VA Medical Center)
- Type: Full‑time, grant‑funded (~30 hours/week schedule)
- Salary: $33.00/hour
Support VA clinical trials and observational studies, from IRB submissions to biospecimen handling and veteran follow‑up visits. Good for coordinators who like hands‑on patient interaction and want to work closely with physicians and scientists in a mission‑driven setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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