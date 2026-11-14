Durham’s research scene is buzzing right now, from Duke labs to VA studies and cutting‑edge materials science. If you’re science‑minded and detail‑oriented, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials Location: Triangle, NC (REMOTE, US‑based)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $118,500 – $235,500/year (US)

Lead global data management teams for a major CRO, guiding strategy, quality, and budgets across multiple clinical trials. Fully remote if you’re US‑based, with a senior leadership scope and a wide salary band for experienced clinical data pros.

Employer: Duke University School of Medicine

Location: Durham, NC (On‑site)

Type: Full‑time, temporary research role (up to ~2 years)

Full‑time, temporary research role (up to ~2 years) Salary: Not listed

Work with Dr. Ru‑Rong Ji’s group studying molecular and cellular mechanisms of pain using mouse models, tissue culture, and human tissues. Great fit if you have a PhD and want high‑impact publications and conference presentations in a top‑ranked medical center.

Employer: Duke University School of Medicine

Location: Durham, NC (On‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $61,026 – $101,959/year (anticipated range)

Coordinate day‑to‑day clinical studies: recruit patients, manage consent and IRB paperwork, handle data and specimens, and support audits. Good match if you have at least an associate’s degree plus 2+ years of clinical research experience and want to grow in a large academic health system.

Employer: Wolfspeed

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Drive R&D on GaN epitaxial crystal growth for next‑gen power and RF devices. Ideal for a PhD (or experienced MS) in materials/chemical/ceramics/electrical engineering or physical science with strong data analysis skills and interest in wide bandgap materials.

Employer: Institute for Medical Research (IMR) , affiliate of Durham VA Health Care System

, affiliate of Location: Durham, NC (On‑site, VA Medical Center)

Type: Full‑time, grant‑funded (~30 hours/week schedule)

Full‑time, (~30 hours/week schedule) Salary: $33.00/hour

Support VA clinical trials and observational studies, from IRB submissions to biospecimen handling and veteran follow‑up visits. Good for coordinators who like hands‑on patient interaction and want to work closely with physicians and scientists in a mission‑driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.