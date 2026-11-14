Durham’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from tech and life sciences to real estate and equipment. If you like closing deals or building customer relationships, there’s a good mix of field, hybrid, and remote roles open.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190) Location: Remote , based in Durham, NC

, based in Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-focused)

Inbound, pre-screened purchase leads only—no cold calling or pipeline building. Ideal if you’re a proven closer who wants a steady flow of live transfers, strong LO support, and unlimited earning potential tied directly to conversion.

Employer: Ecolab Life Sciences

Location: Remote, US (East Coast preferred; tied to Durham listing)

(East Coast preferred; tied to Durham listing) Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,900–$236,900 total comp (base + target incentive)

High-level BD role building strategic partnerships with engineering and cleanroom firms on pharma/biopharma facility projects across North America. Heavy travel (~50%) and cross-functional work influencing specs and generating large, complex opportunities.

Employer: Kane Realty Corporation

Location: Downtown Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line sales/marketing role for a new multi-family community, mixing tours, CRM follow-up, social media, and local outreach. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love events and resident interaction, and want to grow in real estate and property marketing.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Zebulon, NC (serving the Durham division)

(serving the division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New home sales role with a Fortune 500 builder, guiding buyers from first visit through loan and construction. Includes marketing plan creation, realtor outreach, and strong benefits (medical, 401(k), ESPP, paid time off).

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Clayton, NC (Durham division)

(Durham division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar new-home sales role focused on the Clayton area. Lots of face-to-face time with buyers, CRM use, and outdoor model-home work—good for self-motivated reps who like a mix of office and field.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Rolesville, NC (Durham division)

(Durham division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage the full sales cycle for new communities in Rolesville, from prospecting and realtor networking to closing. Strong fit if you enjoy helping first-time and move-up buyers design their homes.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Sanford, NC (Durham division)

(Durham division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based sales role in growing Sanford communities. You’ll handle model home traffic, follow-up, and documentation from sale through construction, with strong corporate training and benefits.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Wendell, NC (Durham division)

(Durham division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on Wendell-area neighborhoods, building a pipeline through walk-ins, outreach, and realtor relationships. Good for driven reps who like consistent goals and a structured sales process.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Angier, NC (Durham division)

(Durham division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help buyers in Angier communities choose floor plans, options, and financing paths. Expect weekend work, outdoor site visits, and a clear path to grow within a national homebuilder.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Aberdeen, NC (Durham division)

(Durham division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Covers Aberdeen-area new home communities with the same core duties: sourcing buyers, managing the sales process, and maintaining strong realtor and customer relationships.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Lillington, NC (Durham division)

(Durham division) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another option within the same division, centered on Lillington. If you want new-home sales but prefer this side of the Triangle, this posting is worth a look.

Employer: Trustwell

Location: Durham, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year + up to 10% bonus + equity eligibility

B2B SaaS marketing role focused on onboarding, adoption, retention, and expansion for food-industry software customers. Great if you like building automated journeys, working with CS and Sales, and tying your work directly to revenue and advocacy.

Employer: Haven Business Group

Location: Durham, NC (In person)

Type: Full-time, Outside Sales

Salary: $75,000–$115,000/year (performance-based)

Pure field sales around Durham and nearby towns, calling on local businesses, presenting to owners/HR, and managing your own schedule. Training, ongoing coaching, and room to advance if you like independent, relationship-driven selling.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $75,000–$85,000 first-year potential (base + uncapped commission) + truck

Outside sales role calling on construction and industrial accounts to rent and sell equipment. Comes with strong benefits, a company truck, and uncapped commission if you’re comfortable in jobsite environments and like building a territory.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Triangle sales roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.