Durham’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in semiconductors and production support. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: MACOM

MACOM Location: Durham, NC

Type: Internship (night shift, 6pm–6am, compressed work week)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a cleanroom making semiconductor wafers for data centers, telecom, and defense. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in wafer fabrication, are comfortable with microscopes and automated tools, and want steady night-shift hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and training.

Employer: MACOM

MACOM Location: Durham, NC (RTP semiconductor fab)

Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7am, Thu–Sat + every other Wed)

Salary: Not listed

Mid–senior tech role repairing and maintaining fab tools (diffusion, etch, deposition, lithography, etc.). You’ll do troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and upgrades with 5+ years recent fab equipment experience and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and professional development.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily work in the stockroom, keeping inventory, accuracy, and productivity on track in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you like being on your feet, enjoy organizing, and want benefits with multiple medical plan options, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.