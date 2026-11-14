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🏭 Durham, NC Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Night & Lead Roles
Durham’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in semiconductors and production support. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Semiconductor Manufacturing Tech (Wafer Fab)
- Employer: MACOM
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Internship (night shift, 6pm–6am, compressed work week)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a cleanroom making semiconductor wafers for data centers, telecom, and defense. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in wafer fabrication, are comfortable with microscopes and automated tools, and want steady night-shift hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and training.
Manufacturing Equipment Technician – Compressed Nights
- Employer: MACOM
- Location: Durham, NC (RTP semiconductor fab)
- Type: Full-time, nights (7pm–7am, Thu–Sat + every other Wed)
- Salary: Not listed
Mid–senior tech role repairing and maintaining fab tools (diffusion, etch, deposition, lithography, etc.). You’ll do troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and upgrades with 5+ years recent fab equipment experience and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and professional development.
Production Lead – Stockroom
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily work in the stockroom, keeping inventory, accuracy, and productivity on track in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you like being on your feet, enjoy organizing, and want benefits with multiple medical plan options, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.