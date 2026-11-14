Durham’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around tech, security, and regulated industries. Here are several strong roles if you like working at the intersection of law, rules, and innovation.

Employer: Jerry

Jerry Location: Durham, NC (remote within select states, including NC)

(remote within select states, including NC) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed on posting; may include equity and comprehensive benefits

You’ll own day-to-day legal and compliance operations for a fast-growing, AI-focused startup. This role is ideal if you like building systems, using AI and low-code tools to automate work, and handling everything from filings and audits to consumer escalations and regulatory change.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Durham, NC (hybrid – generally 2 days in office per week )

(hybrid – generally ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $192,300 – $243,900 starting range (U.S./Canada, plus bonus, equity & benefits)

starting range (U.S./Canada, plus bonus, equity & benefits) Application window expected to close: 11/21/2026

Senior in-house role advising Cisco’s Security and Trust Organization on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and operations. You’ll shape security policies, standards, and contracts, lead on complex security issues, and guide how Cisco approaches AI-related security and trust across a global business.

Employer: BASF Agricultural Solutions US LLC

Location: Research Triangle Park, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Competitive compensation with strong benefits (retirement match, flexible work, well-being programs, family benefits)

Great fit if you like regulatory detail work and agriculture. You’ll manage pesticide labeling for U.S. regulatory compliance, handle high-volume document control and technical writing, and coordinate with Regulatory, Operations, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain to keep labels accurate and on time.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume this week, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.