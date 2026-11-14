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💻 Durham NC Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
Durham’s tech scene is buzzing right now—big names and local firms are all hiring for advanced IT, data, cloud, and security roles. If you’re in tech and anywhere near the Triangle, this is a great moment to level up.
Full Stack Engineer (GenAI)
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Durham, NC (onsite model, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build GenAI-enabled apps and services that improve how Fidelity teams design, build, and ship products. Ideal if you’re strong in Java, Spring Boot, React/Angular, AWS, CI/CD, and SQL and want to work on AI-assisted developer productivity.
Senior ICT Consultant / Senior Telecom Design Engineer
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Durham, NC (onsite model)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead low-voltage and network infrastructure design for large office and campus builds—wireless, AV, security, voice, and more. Great fit if you have RCDD, 10+ years in structured cabling/telecom design, and like owning standards and documentation.
Data Analyst (Level 3)
- Employer: Dexian
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a finance technology team and work across Snowflake, Oracle, Postgres, AWS S3 and enterprise data. Good for someone who enjoys requirements gathering, SQL-heavy analysis, and finance data (expenses, revenue, profitability).
Business Analyst – Customer Success Strategy
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,500 – $125,500 (US range for this role)
Turn complex operational data into insights for Cisco’s Customer Success org. You’ll work with Power BI and the Microsoft Power Platform, build KPI scorecards, and use AI for business cases and process improvements.
Principal, Cybersecurity Risk
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead cyber risk quantification and analysis for enterprise cybersecurity. Perfect if you know FAIR, NIST 800-53, CRI, and can translate complex cyber risk into clear stories for senior leadership.
Director, Market Access Operations & Analytics
- Employer: GSK
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior tech leadership role owning US Market Access systems (pricing, contracting, rebates, gross-to-net, government pricing). You’ll drive architecture, AI/automation, compliance, and vendor governance across a big commercial portfolio.
Site Reliability Engineer – FedRAMP (Webex)
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Hybrid – RTP, NC (2–3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,600 – $184,900 (US range for this role)
Support AWS + Kubernetes infrastructure for Webex for Government. Great if you’re a Linux + cloud + SRE/DevOps engineer who can code in Java/Go/Python, and you’re a U.S. citizen able to work on regulated FedRAMP environments.
Security Consulting Engineer (Remote, Triangle-based)
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Triangle, NC (remote with regional focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,100 – $172,100 (US range for this role)
Hands-on customer-facing security architect role. You’ll design and deploy Cisco firewalls, VPN, SASE, ISE/TrustSec, and automation for large enterprises, acting as a trusted advisor on advanced Cisco security stacks.
Director, Information Security
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Triangle, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $218,200 – $276,500 (US starting range; higher in some states)
Lead a global cybersecurity team focused on national and regional cyber resilience, policy, and AI-driven security operations. Ideal for someone with 12+ years of cyber leadership, public-sector or critical infrastructure experience, and the ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance.
Senior IT Analyst – Data Science & LLMs
- Employer: Duke University School of Medicine
- Location: Durham, NC (hybrid eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Department of Surgery with data science, ML, and LLM applications using Python, R, SQL, and Microsoft Fabric. Great if you like healthcare data, reproducible analytics, and building tools that directly support clinical and research work.
Principal Engineer, GDC Storage, Google Cloud
- Employer: Google
- Location: Durham, NC (plus other Google sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $307,000 – $427,000 + 30% bonus + equity
Principal-level role owning storage and data protection strategy for Google Distributed Cloud. You’ll lead roadmap and architecture for large-scale enterprise storage systems in highly secure, sovereign environments.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role omitted.)
Director, Site Reliability Engineering – Tech Health & Enablement
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stand up a new BRT Program Office to manage intake and prioritization of security, access, and compliance work across brokerage platforms. Good for a technical program leader who can design intake processes and coordinate DR drills, failover tests, and tech health initiatives.
Software Engineer II – Partner Integrations
- Employer: Tanium
- Location: Durham, NC (3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,000 – $236,000
Full-stack role building integrations and services that power Tanium’s Autonomous IT platform. You’ll work with JavaScript/TypeScript, React/modern front-end, plus Go/Node/Java/Rust on the back end and GraphQL APIs.
IT Systems & Cloud – Lead Technical Consultant
- Employer: ITSco
- Location: Durham, NC (remote or hybrid, local client travel)
- Type: Full-time (consulting)
- Salary: $100,000 – $140,000
Lead architecture and delivery of Microsoft-centric hybrid/cloud environments for mid-market and regulated clients. Strong fit if you know Azure, M365, Entra ID, Hyper-V/VMware, NIST 800-171/CMMC, and enjoy client-facing consulting.
Incident Response Analysis Manager
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: Research Triangle Park, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,400 – $163,200 (US range for this role)
Join Cisco’s Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) to lead vulnerability and incident response for Cisco products. You’ll manage end-to-end incident lifecycle, work with engineering teams, and shape processes and SLAs.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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