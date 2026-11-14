Durham’s tech scene is buzzing right now—big names and local firms are all hiring for advanced IT, data, cloud, and security roles. If you’re in tech and anywhere near the Triangle, this is a great moment to level up.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Durham, NC (onsite model, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Build GenAI-enabled apps and services that improve how Fidelity teams design, build, and ship products. Ideal if you’re strong in Java, Spring Boot, React/Angular, AWS, CI/CD, and SQL and want to work on AI-assisted developer productivity.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Durham, NC (onsite model)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead low-voltage and network infrastructure design for large office and campus builds—wireless, AV, security, voice, and more. Great fit if you have RCDD, 10+ years in structured cabling/telecom design, and like owning standards and documentation.

Employer: Dexian

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join a finance technology team and work across Snowflake, Oracle, Postgres, AWS S3 and enterprise data. Good for someone who enjoys requirements gathering, SQL-heavy analysis, and finance data (expenses, revenue, profitability).

Employer: Cisco

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $93,500 – $125,500 (US range for this role)

Turn complex operational data into insights for Cisco’s Customer Success org. You’ll work with Power BI and the Microsoft Power Platform, build KPI scorecards, and use AI for business cases and process improvements.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead cyber risk quantification and analysis for enterprise cybersecurity. Perfect if you know FAIR, NIST 800-53, CRI, and can translate complex cyber risk into clear stories for senior leadership.

Employer: GSK

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior tech leadership role owning US Market Access systems (pricing, contracting, rebates, gross-to-net, government pricing). You’ll drive architecture, AI/automation, compliance, and vendor governance across a big commercial portfolio.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Hybrid – RTP, NC (2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,600 – $184,900 (US range for this role)

Support AWS + Kubernetes infrastructure for Webex for Government. Great if you’re a Linux + cloud + SRE/DevOps engineer who can code in Java/Go/Python, and you’re a U.S. citizen able to work on regulated FedRAMP environments.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Triangle, NC (remote with regional focus)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $131,100 – $172,100 (US range for this role)

Hands-on customer-facing security architect role. You’ll design and deploy Cisco firewalls, VPN, SASE, ISE/TrustSec, and automation for large enterprises, acting as a trusted advisor on advanced Cisco security stacks.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Triangle, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $218,200 – $276,500 (US starting range; higher in some states)

Lead a global cybersecurity team focused on national and regional cyber resilience, policy, and AI-driven security operations. Ideal for someone with 12+ years of cyber leadership, public-sector or critical infrastructure experience, and the ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: Duke University School of Medicine

Location: Durham, NC (hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support the Department of Surgery with data science, ML, and LLM applications using Python, R, SQL, and Microsoft Fabric. Great if you like healthcare data, reproducible analytics, and building tools that directly support clinical and research work.

Employer: Google

Location: Durham, NC (plus other Google sites)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $307,000 – $427,000 + 30% bonus + equity

Principal-level role owning storage and data protection strategy for Google Distributed Cloud. You’ll lead roadmap and architecture for large-scale enterprise storage systems in highly secure, sovereign environments.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role omitted.)

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Stand up a new BRT Program Office to manage intake and prioritization of security, access, and compliance work across brokerage platforms. Good for a technical program leader who can design intake processes and coordinate DR drills, failover tests, and tech health initiatives.

Employer: Tanium

Location: Durham, NC (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $154,000 – $236,000

Full-stack role building integrations and services that power Tanium’s Autonomous IT platform. You’ll work with JavaScript/TypeScript, React/modern front-end, plus Go/Node/Java/Rust on the back end and GraphQL APIs.

Employer: ITSco

Location: Durham, NC (remote or hybrid, local client travel)

Type: Full-time (consulting)

Full-time (consulting) Salary: $100,000 – $140,000

Lead architecture and delivery of Microsoft-centric hybrid/cloud environments for mid-market and regulated clients. Strong fit if you know Azure, M365, Entra ID, Hyper-V/VMware, NIST 800-171/CMMC, and enjoy client-facing consulting.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Research Triangle Park, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,400 – $163,200 (US range for this role)

Join Cisco’s Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) to lead vulnerability and incident response for Cisco products. You’ll manage end-to-end incident lifecycle, work with engineering teams, and shape processes and SLAs.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.