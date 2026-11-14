Durham’s healthcare scene is booming, from Duke Hospital to home health and VA clinics. Here are several solid openings, whether you’re just starting out or already highly specialized.

Employer: Duke Health

Duke Health Location: Durham, NC (Duke University Hospital / Children’s Health Center)

(Duke University Hospital / Children’s Health Center) Type: Full-time (listed as Regular)

Full-time (listed as Regular) Highlights: $15,000 commitment bonus and up to $8,000 relocation for eligible hires, structured 3‑month onboarding with preceptor, and a three‑tier clinical ladder. Work with complex congenital heart patients using advanced echo (2D/3D, Doppler, strain) and get support to pursue fetal echo certification.

Employer: Duke Health

Duke Health Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Highlights: RN Clinical Nurse III role focused on triage and patient engagement. Magnet system with relocation assistance (eligibility-based), strong emphasis on leadership, education, and quality improvement at the unit level.

Employer: Duke Health

Duke Health Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Same RN III triage role as above, posted on a second platform. BSN required (with some grandfathered exceptions), BLS and NC or compact RN license needed. Strong focus on mentoring, patient/family education, and leading unit‑level initiatives.

Employer: Loyal Source Government Services

Loyal Source Government Services Location: Durham VA Medical Center, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

(contingent on contract award) Pay: $38.67/hour

Highlights: Multi‑modality role (X‑ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound). Must be certified in two or more modalities (ARRT and/or ARDMS) with 1+ year recent experience. Work across ultrasound, MRI, CT, and general radiography; assist with interventional procedures and help train residents and students.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Durham, NC

Type: Travel, Full-time (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)

Pay: $1,480–$1,625 per week (13‑week contract, possible extension)

(13‑week contract, possible extension) Highlights: Long Term Acute Care setting. Requires RRT, 1–2 years acute care, BLS, ACLS, PALS. Benefits from day one, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Duke Health

Duke Health Location: Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Highlights: Great entry point into imaging. Help move and prep patients, stock rooms, transport patients, and assist techs with procedures. BLS required; heavy lifting involved. Level II adds more sterile setup, scheduling, and supply management.

Employer: RTP Pediatric Dentistry

RTP Pediatric Dentistry Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)

Pay: From $17/hour

Highlights: State‑of‑the‑art pediatric office with hands‑on training and mentorship to grow into a Dental Assistant role. Ideal for pre‑health or pre‑dental students. Benefits include 401(k) with match, flexible schedule, professional development support.

Employer: Duke Health

Duke Health Location: Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Highlights: 37‑bed abdominal transplant unit (liver, kidney, pancreas, small bowel, hand). Commitment bonus for experienced RNs, relocation, and up to $25,000 loan forgiveness. RN ratio 1:3–4, strong multidisciplinary rounds, and robust orientation (8 weeks for new grads, 4–6 weeks for experienced).

Employer: Calyx Senior Living

Calyx Senior Living Location: North Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Highlights: Direct care role in an assisted living community near the Eno River. Help residents with personal care, meds monitoring, vitals, safety, and meals. Caregiver experience preferred; must be 18+, weekend‑available, and passionate about seniors.

Employer: Priority Patient Transport

Priority Patient Transport Primary Location: Durham VA Medical Center, Durham, NC (plus Garner & Greenville VA clinics)

(plus Garner & Greenville VA clinics) Type: Full-time contract (40 hrs/week, on‑site)

Full-time contract (40 hrs/week, on‑site) Schedule: Mon–Fri, typical 7–3:30 / 8–4:30 / 9–5:30

Mon–Fri, typical Highlights: Provide imaging for veterans; must hold current credentials in at least two modalities (X‑ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound) with 1+ year experience in each. BLS required. Start date and continuation depend on VA contract and credentialing.

Employer: Carolina Urgent Care

Carolina Urgent Care Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Highlights: Mix of clinical and front-desk work: intake, vitals, phlebotomy, injections, EMR documentation, scheduling, and some billing tasks. Benefits include 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO. Great fit if you like a fast‑paced urgent care setting.

Employer: Optum / Suncrest Home Health (LHC Group)

Optum / Suncrest Home Health (LHC Group) Location: Durham, NC (home health territory)

(home health territory) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $95,723–$143,585 annual total cash target

Highlights: Home health PT role doing in‑home evaluations and treatments, building long‑term relationships with patients. Paid per‑visit plus hourly for some tasks, with full benefits, 401(k), and growth opportunities within the Optum family.

Employer: HCC At Home

HCC At Home Location: Durham, NC (travel to facilities)

(travel to facilities) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Pay: $117,000/year

Highlights: Mobile role combining foot care and general medicine in facility settings. NC PA or NP license required, heavy on patient education, preventive care, and documentation. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 401(k); about 75% travel.

Employer: Duke Health

Duke Health Location: Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, December 2026 new grad cohort

Full-time, Highlights: 24‑bed stepdown/PCU with diverse cases (respiratory/COVID, trauma, transplant, neuro, cardiac, oncology, hospice). Rotating shifts initially, then days or nights. Eligible for relocation and up to $25,000 loan forgiveness. Includes DUHS Nurse Residency and clear path to CNII.

Employer: Not specified (ABA provider)

Not specified (ABA provider) Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Highlights: Direct ABA therapy with children with autism and other developmental needs. Implement behavior plans, support ADLs, collect data, and work closely with families. Great for students or grads in psychology, education, special ed, social work, or related fields.

Employer: Durham Dental Studio

Durham Dental Studio Location: Durham, NC 27713

Type: Starts part-time (Wednesdays) , potential full-time (Mon–Thu 8:30–5)

Starts , potential Pay: $45–$60/hour

Highlights: Busy general practice with 2‑column assisted hygiene; pay is hourly for 1 column or adjusted production for 2 columns (potential $100K+ if full-time with 2‑column hygiene). Benefits include 401(k) with match, health insurance, free dental work.

If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing fast and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.