Durham’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from campus to boutique hotels. Here are several roles worth a look if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Durham, NC (Google, Durham – 45806001)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00/hour

Schedule: Weekday morning shifts

You’ll prep and serve food, keep stations stocked and clean, and bring good energy to a weekday-only campus setting. Comes with a full benefits package (PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401k, tuition help, discounts, and more).

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

You’ll clean and reset guest rooms, restock amenities, and keep hallways tidy in a hotel that runs 24/7. Role is active and physical, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k), room and F&B discounts.

Employer: Duke University

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $45,661 – $73,140/year

This is a front-line hospitality and events role at Duke Chapel, coordinating weddings, funerals, tours, and visitor programs while supervising support staff and volunteers. Good fit if you’re organized, love events, and want university benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Isaac’s Bagels

Location: 1003 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour

You’ll hand-roll, boil, and bake bagels and pastries in a busy neighborhood bakery, with early-morning and weekend shifts. Perks include retirement plan (SIMPLE IRA/401(k)), health insurance, PTO, food provided, 40%+ employee discounts, flexible schedule, and more.

Employer: 21c Museum Hotel Durham

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the kitchen at Counting House by running dish machines, handling trash and recycling, and keeping back-of-house areas clean and organized. Good entry point into a chef-driven restaurant inside a boutique art hotel, with night and weekend shifts.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Durham hospitality roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.