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Durham
🍽️ Multiple Durham Hospitality Jobs, Up to $73K and $27/hr
12 days ago
Durham’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from campus to boutique hotels. Here are several roles worth a look if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Food Service Worker – Google Campus (Sodexo)
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Durham, NC (Google, Durham – 45806001)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00/hour
- Schedule: Weekday morning shifts
You’ll prep and serve food, keep stations stocked and clean, and bring good energy to a weekday-only campus setting. Comes with a full benefits package (PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401k, tuition help, discounts, and more).
Room Attendant (Housekeeping)
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Internship
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll clean and reset guest rooms, restock amenities, and keep hallways tidy in a hotel that runs 24/7. Role is active and physical, with benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k), room and F&B discounts.
Program Coordinator, Hospitality & Weddings – Duke Chapel
- Employer: Duke University
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $45,661 – $73,140/year
This is a front-line hospitality and events role at Duke Chapel, coordinating weddings, funerals, tours, and visitor programs while supervising support staff and volunteers. Good fit if you’re organized, love events, and want university benefits plus room to grow.
Baker – Isaac’s Bagels
- Employer: Isaac’s Bagels
- Location: 1003 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour
You’ll hand-roll, boil, and bake bagels and pastries in a busy neighborhood bakery, with early-morning and weekend shifts. Perks include retirement plan (SIMPLE IRA/401(k)), health insurance, PTO, food provided, 40%+ employee discounts, flexible schedule, and more.
Kitchen Steward (Dishwasher) – Counting House
- Employer: 21c Museum Hotel Durham
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the kitchen at Counting House by running dish machines, handling trash and recycling, and keeping back-of-house areas clean and organized. Good entry point into a chef-driven restaurant inside a boutique art hotel, with night and weekend shifts.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Durham hospitality roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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