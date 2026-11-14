Durham’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, real estate, and complex construction projects. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials Location: Remote (based in US), company hub in Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,500 – $235,500/year (US)

Lead global clinical data management teams for a major CRO, driving quality, compliance, and process improvement across multiple trials. Fully remote in the US, with a strong leadership focus and clear advancement potential.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Durham / Raleigh metro, NC (on-site, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple hospital and healthcare construction projects across the Carolinas, from planning through closeout. Great fit if you have 10+ years in healthcare construction and want a client-facing, business-development and project leadership role.

Employer: TriOptus

Location: Durham, NC

Type: 18-month contract, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the owner’s on-site rep for a high-profile biomanufacturing expansion (Red Cedar Project), including new high-speed filling lines and GMP spaces. Ideal for someone with 15+ years in industrial/pharma construction who can own cost, schedule, and quality.

Employer: Aequor

Location: Durham, NC

Type: 18-month contract, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Very similar Red Cedar Expansion role, also acting as the owner’s on-site representative in a GMP biomanufacturing facility. Another path into the same type of complex pharma project work, but through a different staffing firm.

Employer: Kane Realty Corporation

Location: Downtown Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a luxury multifamily community like a business, leading leasing, resident experience, budgeting, and team management. Great for someone with 5–7+ years in property/asset management or hospitality who loves people and numbers.

Employer: Duke HomeCare & Hospice (Duke Health)

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead referral coordination, community outreach, and access to home health, hospice, and infusion services across Duke’s system. Best for experienced RN leaders with 7+ years of healthcare administration and a passion for community-based care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Durham employers often consider strong leaders with transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.