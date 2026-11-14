Durham’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially around The Streets at Southpoint and local grocery chains. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Piper Companies

Piper Companies Location: Durham, NC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour + full benefits

Opens: 11/13/2026, open at least 30 days

This role supports customers in the healthcare and diagnostic lab space, handling calls, emails, and chats, plus order changes and account updates. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service and want higher pay for more detailed, regulated work.

Employer: Piper Companies

Piper Companies Location: Durham, NC (hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Hours: 9am–6pm EST

Pay: $20–$23/hour + full benefits

Opens: 11/13/2026, open at least 30 days

You’ll be the main contact for business customers, handling high-volume phone, email, and chat while tracking everything in a CRM. Great for someone with 2+ years in customer service/help desk and an Associate’s degree or higher who wants a mix of office and at-home work.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), DailyPay, store 15% discount, 401(k) match, health benefits

Lead the front-end team at a busy grocery store—support cashiers, handle customer issues, and help with hiring and training. Good for someone with 1–2 years cashiering plus some leadership, who likes a fast-paced, people-heavy role and flexible hours.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), DailyPay, store 15% discount, 401(k) match, health benefits

Run the dairy department like a mini-store: manage inventory, freshness, pricing, and a small team while driving sales. Best for someone with 2+ years grocery experience who’s ready for department-level responsibility and lots of movement on the floor.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: Durham, NC – The Streets at Southpoint

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; bonus eligible, 40% discount, medical, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan

Lead a high-traffic fragrance and body care store, hiring and coaching the team, owning sales results, and making sure shoppers have a fun, on-brand experience. Ideal if you have 2+ years retail management, love sales coaching, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Psycho Bunny

Location: Durham, NC – The Streets at Southpoint (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary based on experience/location (not listed)

Step into entry-level leadership at a bold fashion brand: open/close the store, drive sales and KPIs, help train staff, and keep visuals sharp. Great next step if you have 1+ year retail management, love fashion, and want room to grow with a newer brand.

Employer: Rowan

Location: Durham, NC – The Streets at Southpoint

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$75,000/year + benefits & discounts

Run a piercing + jewelry studio focused on safety and celebration, leading nurses and sales associates, managing inventory, and driving appointments and sales. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years retail management, love customer experience, and want a more service-focused environment.

Employer: Belk

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the front desk lead for a busy salon—answer phones, book appointments, handle checkout, and suggest products and add-on services. Good for someone with strong people skills, basic computer and cash-handling ability, and comfort standing most of the day.

Employer: Belk

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide full hair services while building your own client base, with ongoing education and steady mall traffic. You’ll need a current cosmetology license and a passion for both technical work and retail product sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And don’t wait too long; the good roles in Durham tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.