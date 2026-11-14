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🛒 Durham Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Durham’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially around The Streets at Southpoint and local grocery chains. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, there are several solid options here.
Customer Service Coordinator II
- Employer: Piper Companies
- Location: Durham, NC (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$30/hour + full benefits
- Opens: 11/13/2026, open at least 30 days
This role supports customers in the healthcare and diagnostic lab space, handling calls, emails, and chats, plus order changes and account updates. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service and want higher pay for more detailed, regulated work.
Customer Success Specialist
- Employer: Piper Companies
- Location: Durham, NC (hybrid – 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: 9am–6pm EST
- Pay: $20–$23/hour + full benefits
- Opens: 11/13/2026, open at least 30 days
You’ll be the main contact for business customers, handling high-volume phone, email, and chat while tracking everything in a CRM. Great for someone with 2+ years in customer service/help desk and an Associate’s degree or higher who wants a mix of office and at-home work.
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed), DailyPay, store 15% discount, 401(k) match, health benefits
Lead the front-end team at a busy grocery store—support cashiers, handle customer issues, and help with hiring and training. Good for someone with 1–2 years cashiering plus some leadership, who likes a fast-paced, people-heavy role and flexible hours.
Dairy Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed), DailyPay, store 15% discount, 401(k) match, health benefits
Run the dairy department like a mini-store: manage inventory, freshness, pricing, and a small team while driving sales. Best for someone with 2+ years grocery experience who’s ready for department-level responsibility and lots of movement on the floor.
Retail Store Manager (Brand Experience Leader) – The Streets at Southpoint
- Employer: Bath & Body Works
- Location: Durham, NC – The Streets at Southpoint
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; bonus eligible, 40% discount, medical, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan
Lead a high-traffic fragrance and body care store, hiring and coaching the team, owning sales results, and making sure shoppers have a fun, on-brand experience. Ideal if you have 2+ years retail management, love sales coaching, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Key Holder – The Streets at Southpoint
- Employer: Psycho Bunny
- Location: Durham, NC – The Streets at Southpoint (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Salary based on experience/location (not listed)
Step into entry-level leadership at a bold fashion brand: open/close the store, drive sales and KPIs, help train staff, and keep visuals sharp. Great next step if you have 1+ year retail management, love fashion, and want room to grow with a newer brand.
Store Manager – Ear Piercing Studio (Streets at Southpoint)
- Employer: Rowan
- Location: Durham, NC – The Streets at Southpoint
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000–$75,000/year + benefits & discounts
Run a piercing + jewelry studio focused on safety and celebration, leading nurses and sales associates, managing inventory, and driving appointments and sales. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years retail management, love customer experience, and want a more service-focused environment.
Salon Coordinator – Full Time
- Employer: Belk
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the front desk lead for a busy salon—answer phones, book appointments, handle checkout, and suggest products and add-on services. Good for someone with strong people skills, basic computer and cash-handling ability, and comfort standing most of the day.
Hair Stylist – Full Time
- Employer: Belk
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Provide full hair services while building your own client base, with ongoing education and steady mall traffic. You’ll need a current cosmetology license and a passion for both technical work and retail product sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And don’t wait too long; the good roles in Durham tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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