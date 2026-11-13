⚠️ Thanksgiving week changes to Durham city services The City of Durham will observe Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. Most City offices, including City Hall, will be closed. Trash, recycling, yard waste No Thursday pickup. Thursday routes will be collected Friday, Nov. 27 .

. The Waste Disposal & Recycling Center, Yard Waste Facility, and Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 , open on Nov. 27 .

will be , open on . Sign up for alerts or get the free Durham Rollout app via the Environmental and Street Services web page. Parks & Recreation All DPR offices and facilities closed Nov. 26–27 .

. Recreation centers close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 .

. Info: 919-560-4355. Downtown parking Free on City-designated holidays in on-street spaces, some City garages, and City lots.

on City-designated holidays in on-street spaces, some City garages, and City lots. Park Durham Customer Service closed Nov. 26–27 .

. See ParkDurham.org and the Special Event Parking Calendar for details. Transit (GoDurham & ACCESS) Running Sunday-level service, 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on Nov. 26 .

. Info: 919-485-RIDE (7433) or Transit App. Durham One Call Closed Nov. 26–27. Submit requests online, via the Durham One Call app, or leave a message at 919-560-1200. Water/sewer emergencies Follow drought Water Shortage Response rules at DurhamSavesWater.org .

rules at . For after-hours water main breaks or sewer overflows, call 919-560-4344.

More Info: City of Durham Announces Service Changes for Thank...