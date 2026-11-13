Durham’s logistics scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on warehouse work to senior supply chain leadership. If you like keeping products moving on time, there’s something here for you.

Employer: KBI Biopharma

KBI Biopharma Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior supply chain leader role acting as the company’s “control tower” for inventory, procurement, and production. You’ll own risk monitoring, SAP production planning, advanced analytics (Python/SQL, Power BI), and automation to cut excess inventory and improve working capital.

Employer: VIVA

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Contract, 3rd shift (11:00 pm – 7:30 am EST)

Contract, Salary: Not listed

Entry-level warehouse role handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping for manufacturing materials. No experience required, but forklift/warehouse background is a plus; you’ll use material-handling equipment, follow GMPs, and keep inventory organized and moving.

Employer: Kymera International

Location: 2601 Weck Drive, Durham, NC 27709

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Office-and-warehouse mix role coordinating inbound/outbound shipments, carriers, and shipping docs for a manufacturing site. You’ll work with production and supply chain teams, manage ERP/WMS transactions, track freight performance, and help solve delivery and inventory issues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Durham employers often grow talent from within once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.