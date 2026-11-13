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🚚 Durham, NC Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Logistics Roles Open
Durham’s logistics scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on warehouse work to senior supply chain leadership. If you like keeping products moving on time, there’s something here for you.
IBPE Sr. Manager – Scenario Planning & Automation
- Employer: KBI Biopharma
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior supply chain leader role acting as the company’s “control tower” for inventory, procurement, and production. You’ll own risk monitoring, SAP production planning, advanced analytics (Python/SQL, Power BI), and automation to cut excess inventory and improve working capital.
Material Handler (3rd Shift, Contract)
- Employer: VIVA
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Contract, 3rd shift (11:00 pm – 7:30 am EST)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level warehouse role handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping for manufacturing materials. No experience required, but forklift/warehouse background is a plus; you’ll use material-handling equipment, follow GMPs, and keep inventory organized and moving.
Warehouse – Coordinator, Logistics
- Employer: Kymera International
- Location: 2601 Weck Drive, Durham, NC 27709
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Office-and-warehouse mix role coordinating inbound/outbound shipments, carriers, and shipping docs for a manufacturing site. You’ll work with production and supply chain teams, manage ERP/WMS transactions, track freight performance, and help solve delivery and inventory issues.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Durham employers often grow talent from within once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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