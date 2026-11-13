Durham’s people-focused jobs are busy right now, from direct support to clinical counseling. If you like helping others, there are several solid options hiring across the city.

Employer: Alpha Management Community Services, Inc

Alpha Management Community Services, Inc Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mix of afternoon, evening, and some weekend hours listed in posting

Support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. You’ll help with daily living skills, community outings, and goal-based support, with on-site CPR/FA and NCI training available.

Employer: Fit4life Health Clubs

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Full-time or Part-time (in-person) Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour

Watch kids while their parents work out, keep them safe, and lead fun, age-appropriate games and activities. Good fit if you have 2+ years of child care experience, can work evenings/weekends, and like staying active on your feet.

Employer: Durham County Government – Justice Services Department

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours, exempt)

Hiring Range: $59,879 – $88,000

Closing Date: Open until filled

Lead re-entry support for people leaving the Durham County Detention Center who have mental health and/or substance use needs. This role includes clinical assessments, treatment planning, team leadership, and group work; a master’s in a human services field and counseling/therapy experience are required, with LCMHC, LCSW, or LPA preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.