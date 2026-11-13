Durham has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces in top shape. Here are a few solid options if you enjoy working outdoors or caring for buildings and vehicles.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clean and polish cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and strong attention to detail. Great if you like working on your own, staying active, and seeing instant results from your work.

Employer: Lewis Services | 100% Employee-Owned

Location: Durham, NC (travel to different job sites)

(travel to different job sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Outdoor role helping tree crews clear vegetation and debris around power lines. You’ll use chainsaws, chippers, blowers, and more, and get paid training, certifications, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Good fit if you like physical work and being outside in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Families and Communities Rising, Inc.

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Lead safety and maintenance for Head Start and Early Head Start centers—checking buildings, playgrounds, equipment, and vehicles to keep kids, families, and staff safe. Requires 5+ years of facility maintenance experience, a driver’s license, and the ability to get OSHA 30-hour certification within 12 months. Includes 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, HSA, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.