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Durham County
📅 Nov. 17: Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship Ceremony
7 days ago
📅 Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship Ceremony in November
There will be a Durham Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship Graduation & Signing Ceremony this fall.
- Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Location: Durham Tech Main Campus, Building 10, Phail Wynn Jr. Multi-Purpose Room
County Commissioners are scheduled to attend this event.
If you’re connected to early childhood education, Durham Tech, or the apprenticeship program, you may want to come out to celebrate the graduates and welcome new apprentices.
More Info: Durham County | Durham Early Childhood Educator Ap...
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