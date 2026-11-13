📅 Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship Ceremony in November

There will be a Durham Early Childhood Educator Apprenticeship Graduation & Signing Ceremony this fall.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Durham Tech Main Campus, Building 10, Phail Wynn Jr. Multi-Purpose Room

County Commissioners are scheduled to attend this event.

If you’re connected to early childhood education, Durham Tech, or the apprenticeship program, you may want to come out to celebrate the graduates and welcome new apprentices.