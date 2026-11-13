Durham’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in tech, life sciences, and construction. If you’ve got management chops, there are some strong options here.

Employer: IQVIA

IQVIA Location: Durham, NC (must live in the same country as the role)

(must live in the same country as the role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,400 – $343,800 base (plus potential incentives and benefits)

Lead global operations and governance for a major pharma customer portfolio, overseeing projects, resources, and key account strategy. Ideal if you have 15+ years in pharma/CRO or related fields and want a high-impact, client-facing leadership role with significant global influence.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Based near Durham/Townsville, NC with travel

Based near with travel Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 (plus full benefits)

Run the field for large multifamily builds, leading all on-site construction, safety, scheduling, and subcontractors from start to finish. Great fit if you have 10+ years in construction with strong multifamily and wood-frame/structural concrete experience and like being the go-to leader on the jobsite.

Employer: Cisco (Splunk, a Cisco company)

Location: Listed in Durham, NC ; role is remote in U.S./Canada

Listed in ; role is in U.S./Canada Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,500 – $226,800 starting range (plus bonus, equity eligibility, and Cisco benefits)

(plus bonus, equity eligibility, and Cisco benefits) Application window expected to close: 12/10/2026

Shape Cisco’s Customer Experience (CX) partner strategy, driving partner-led customer success and new business models across a global ecosystem. Best for leaders with 5+ years in partner ecosystems (8+ overall) and a background in customer success, consulting, or partner strategy who want high visibility and cross-functional impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Durham’s leadership scene is only getting stronger.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.