Durham’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to the public library system and Duke’s iconic chapel. If you’re ready for a new chapter in teaching, music, or library leadership, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Duke University Chapel

Duke University Chapel Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, benefits eligible, housing provided

Anticipated pay range: $20.00–$26.05/hour

Immersive year-long role for an emerging professional organist in a world-famous chapel, with access to top-tier organs, harpsichords, and pianos. You’ll accompany choirs, lead liturgical music, play for weddings and university events, and get close mentorship plus support for AGO exams and recitals. Priority consideration by December 1, 2026; open until filled.

Employer: Lightbridge Academy of Durham

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on classroom role with young children at a center focused on being “The Solution for Working Parents®.” You’ll build lesson plans, guide social and academic growth, and stay in close touch with families, with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement/pro development support.

Employer: Durham County Government – Durham County Library

Location: Southwest Regional Library, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week), exempt

Hiring range: $59,879 – $67,319

Closing date: November 14, 2026

Lead the Adult Services Unit at a busy regional library, supervising staff, shaping adult programs, managing budgets, and serving on the regional management team. Ideal if you have an MLS/MLIS, public library experience, and enjoy community outreach, tech help, and front-line reference work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Durham’s education world is small, and referrals travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.