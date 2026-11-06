🏥 Durham NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Durham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to small specialty clinics. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care or clinical support.

Employer: Duke Health – Duke University Hospital 6300 Cardiothoracic Stepdown Unit

Duke Health – 6300 Cardiothoracic Stepdown Unit Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time , 12-hour rotating shifts (7a–7p / 7p–7a); straight shift option later for experienced RNs (based on availability)

, 12-hour rotating shifts (7a–7p / 7p–7a); straight shift option later for experienced RNs (based on availability) Salary: Not listed

High-acuity stepdown unit caring for post–cardiothoracic surgery, heart and lung transplant, VAD, and complex thoracic cases. Magnet-designated system, strong focus on professional growth, and relocation assistance based on eligibility.

Employer: TransMedics, Inc.

Location: Durham, NC (travel to clinical sites)

(travel to clinical sites) Type: Full-time , heavy on-call (24/7 for 15 days/month)

, heavy on-call (24/7 for 15 days/month) Salary: $106,500 – $132,900/year (plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits)

Advanced role supporting organ retrieval, preservation, and transport using TransMedics’ OCS technology. Includes intensive training, national travel, and a strong benefits package for clinicians with BSN/BS and 2+ years ICU/OR/ED/transplant/ECMO/Cath Lab experience.

Employer: Freedom House Recovery Center Inc

Location: Durham, NC (outpatient, multi-site within 4-county area)

(outpatient, multi-site within 4-county area) Type: Likely Full-time (standard office hours with some flexibility and travel)

Likely (standard office hours with some flexibility and travel) Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year

Provide assessments, individual/group/family therapy, crisis response, and person-centered treatment planning for clients in recovery. Good fit if you hold a NC clinical license, know Medicaid/State rules, and want mission-driven behavioral health work.

Employer: Tonica Johnson, MD (ophthalmology practice)

(ophthalmology practice) Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time (option for full-time or part-time as desired noted in description)

(option for full-time or part-time as desired noted in description) Salary: $20 – $23/hour

Hands-on billing and insurance role in a private eye practice: coding, A/R, denials, credentialing, daily payment reconciliation, and explaining EOBs to patients. Ideal if you have 3+ years medical office billing experience and want an in-person role with 401(k) + match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Durham’s healthcare employers often have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.