🚌 Durham Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Durham’s transportation scene is busy, from campus events to local deliveries. Here are a few solid driving and event-ops roles hiring now.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Pick up and deliver auto parts to local pro customers, handle returns, help with stocking, and keep the store clean and organized. This is a good fit if you like staying active, know your way around car parts (or want to learn), and enjoy talking with customers.

Employer: Duke University – Parking & Transportation Services

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.00–$27.20 per hour (anticipated)

What you’ll do: Coordinate parking and traffic for games, concerts, and campus events, lead event staff, and manage signs and equipment. Great if you like fast-paced event days, problem-solving on the fly, and working with lots of different people across campus.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 per hour , Monday–Friday, with possible Saturday overtime

, Monday–Friday, with possible Saturday overtime What you’ll do: Local flatbed deliveries with a 6:00 AM start, manual transmission, and touch freight. Ideal if you have at least 12 months of recent tractor-trailer experience and want steady local work with a predictable weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.