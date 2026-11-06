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Durham
🚌 Durham Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
9 days ago
Durham’s transportation scene is busy, from campus events to local deliveries. Here are a few solid driving and event-ops roles hiring now.
Store Driver – Advance Auto Parts
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- What you’ll do: Pick up and deliver auto parts to local pro customers, handle returns, help with stocking, and keep the store clean and organized. This is a good fit if you like staying active, know your way around car parts (or want to learn), and enjoy talking with customers.
Event Parking Specialist (Special Events Coordinator) – Duke University
- Employer: Duke University – Parking & Transportation Services
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20.00–$27.20 per hour (anticipated)
- What you’ll do: Coordinate parking and traffic for games, concerts, and campus events, lead event staff, and manage signs and equipment. Great if you like fast-paced event days, problem-solving on the fly, and working with lots of different people across campus.
Class A Flatbed Driver – ProDrivers
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 per hour, Monday–Friday, with possible Saturday overtime
- What you’ll do: Local flatbed deliveries with a 6:00 AM start, manual transmission, and touch freight. Ideal if you have at least 12 months of recent tractor-trailer experience and want steady local work with a predictable weekday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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