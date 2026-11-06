🔧 Durham Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Durham has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Sheraton (Concord Hospitality)

Sheraton (Concord Hospitality) Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy hotel running smoothly by handling repairs, basic HVAC/electrical/plumbing work, and preventive maintenance. This role is great if you like variety, guest interaction, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, hotel discounts, and bonus potential.

Employer: Massey Services, Inc.

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Work outdoors and on the move, helping customers protect their homes and businesses from pests. This job offers paid training, clear paths to advance, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement—good fit if you have a valid driver’s license and like customer service.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

Full-time (non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

Keep an industrial facility clean and running smoothly by handling heavy cleaning, trash, basic building upkeep, and some outdoor work. Alsco offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays, and you don’t need prior formal education requirements to get started.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.