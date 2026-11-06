👔 Durham Executive Roles: Multiple High-Impact Leadership Openings

Durham’s leadership job scene is buzzing, especially around biotech, advanced manufacturing, and AI. If you’re ready for a bigger seat at the table, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital Location: Durham, NC (remote across US/Canada or office-based)

(remote across US/Canada or office-based) Salary: $132K – $190K base

base Type: Full-time

This role leads a $15–20M CX AI portfolio across contact centers, conversational AI, and agent assist tools. You’ll guide senior delivery, product, and engineering leaders, stabilize complex programs, and act as a trusted advisor to C‑suite clients.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Durham, NC

Salary: Range not listed (includes base pay, bonus, and long‑term incentives per posting)

Range not listed (includes base pay, bonus, and long‑term incentives per posting) Type: Full-time

Lead the aseptic manufacturing suites for AbbVie’s new Durham campus, from equipment selection and automation/robotics to commissioning and start‑up. Ideal if you have 15+ years in cGMP aseptic operations and want to build a high‑performing team from the ground up.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Durham, NC

Salary: Range not listed (includes base pay, bonus, and long‑term incentives per posting)

Range not listed (includes base pay, bonus, and long‑term incentives per posting) Type: Full-time

Own major campus infrastructure projects—utilities, labs, warehouse, offices—from design and procurement through construction, commissioning, and handover. Best fit for leaders with 10+ years in capital projects in regulated manufacturing who enjoy complex, multi‑building programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires for similar leadership positions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.