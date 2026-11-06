🚔 Durham NC Security Jobs – Multiple Allied Universal Openings

Durham is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security pros who can keep workplaces and hospitals safe. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working nights or afternoons, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Durham, NC (manufacturing/industrial site)

(manufacturing/industrial site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Overnight driving patrol role at an industrial facility, focused on routine rounds, access checks, and incident response. Good fit if you have 6+ months security experience, a valid driver’s license, and like quiet, steady night shifts with benefits and growth options.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Durham, NC (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.46/hour

Schedule: Sat 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM; Sun 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Weekend patrol role in a hospital environment, helping patients, visitors, and staff while responding to incidents and doing rounds. Great if you’re 21+, want extra income on weekends, and like a mix of customer service and safety work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Durham, NC (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.46/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Afternoon/evening hospital patrol using a tablet/computer for reports and logs. Ideal if you’re 21+, comfortable with basic tech, and want steady hours, benefits, and daily interaction with patients, visitors, and staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Allied Universal often has similar shifts and sites nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.