🛒 Durham Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Durham’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local companies hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Durham, NC (New Hope Commons)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the food and consumables area at Walmart Supercenter #2137, focusing on customer service and creative merchandising. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Help customers pick the right cameras in-store, by phone, and via online chat while hitting sales and service goals. Best Buy offers an employee discount, retirement resources, health and well-being support, and PTO; you’ll get training to become a camera expert.

Employer: Chemtek

Location: Downtown Durham, NC (American Tobacco Campus)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday–Friday

Pay: Competitive salary or hourly pay (exact amount not listed) + $1,000 sign-on bonus with one year of Acumatica experience

Behind-the-scenes customer service role keeping orders accurate, payments on track, and customers updated. Offers QSEHRA health reimbursement, 401(k) with company contribution, PTO, paid holidays plus extra paid Christmas days, and free covered parking in a walkable area.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Durham, NC (3406 E US 70 Hwy)

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Flexible days, evenings, overnights + weekends

Assistant Manager role helping run store operations, lead staff, and keep service fast and friendly. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.