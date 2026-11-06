🔬 Durham science & research roles with multiple openings

Durham’s science scene is busy right now, with labs and biopharma teams growing fast. Here are a few solid roles if you love data, experiments, and real-world impact.

Employer: Onterris

Onterris Location: Durham, NC (lab-based)

(lab-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00–$26.00/hour

Entry-level lab role running GC–MS on environmental samples that feed into regulatory reports for industry and government. Good fit if you have a science degree, want hands-on instrument work, and like the idea of growing from Analyst I to higher levels over time.

Employer: IQVIA

Location: Durham, NC (home- or office-based)

(home- or office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,800–$375,700/year (base pay range)

Senior role leading clinical trial design and advanced stats for complex studies (adaptive designs, Bayesian, master protocols, biosimilars). Ideal if you have a PhD or strong MSc background, 11+ years in biostatistics, and want to act as a high-level consultant and thought leader.

Employer: Novartis

Location: Durham, NC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,800–$174,200/year

Lead downstream process development for gene therapy (AAV/LVV), from small-scale studies to larger runs. Great if you have biologics or viral vector downstream experience (chromatography, filtration, DoE) and want to own a program’s process strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Durham labs are hiring steadily.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.