🚧 Durham, NC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Durham’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CIANBRO

CIANBRO Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple crews on substation construction and maintenance work, with a big focus on safety, planning, and quality. This is a higher-responsibility role for someone with 5+ years of substation management/supervision and an electrical license who wants to own schedules, productivity, and crew performance.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on concrete work on major commercial and technical projects—placing, finishing, and curing slabs, walls, and structural elements. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of concrete experience, want steady work with a large contractor, and care about doing clean, accurate work to spec.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $25.34 – $30.52 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, profit sharing, retirement plan, tools provided, union benefits, on-the-job training

Support concrete, carpentry, masonry, and renovation work while learning multiple trades on site. Good fit if you have some construction or site experience, can read basic plans, and want solid hourly pay plus strong benefits while you build skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.