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🚧 Durham, NC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Durham’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.
Substation General Foreman – Power & Energy
- Employer: CIANBRO
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple crews on substation construction and maintenance work, with a big focus on safety, planning, and quality. This is a higher-responsibility role for someone with 5+ years of substation management/supervision and an electrical license who wants to own schedules, productivity, and crew performance.
Journeyman Concrete
- Employer: DPR Construction
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on concrete work on major commercial and technical projects—placing, finishing, and curing slabs, walls, and structural elements. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of concrete experience, want steady work with a large contractor, and care about doing clean, accurate work to spec.
Construction Laborer
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Durham, NC
- Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.34 – $30.52 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, profit sharing, retirement plan, tools provided, union benefits, on-the-job training
Support concrete, carpentry, masonry, and renovation work while learning multiple trades on site. Good fit if you have some construction or site experience, can read basic plans, and want solid hourly pay plus strong benefits while you build skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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