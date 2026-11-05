⚡ Durham, NC Utilities & Infrastructure Roles With Multiple Openings

Durham’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, from high‑tech manufacturing campuses to hands-on field work. If you like keeping water, power, and lights running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the fluoride reduction process, neutralize mixed acids, and support ultra‑pure water generation for advanced manufacturing. This is a good fit if you have experience with water/wastewater systems, plumbing, pumps, or plant operations and don’t mind a physical, industrial environment.

Employer: American Lighting & Signalization

Location: Durham, NC (field-based)

Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Salary: Competitive, hourly (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level streetlight technician role with paid on-the-job training, weekly pay, and tools, uniforms, and PPE provided. You’ll work outdoors installing and repairing streetlights using bucket trucks and other equipment, with medical, dental, vision from day one plus PTO and holidays.

Employer: AbbVie (via VetJobs)

(via VetJobs) Location: Durham, NC – on-site at new manufacturing campus

Type: Full-time

Salary / Pay Range: $124,500 – $236,500 USD

Lead critical and clean utility systems (WFI, clean steam, process gases, waste systems) at AbbVie’s new Durham manufacturing campus. This senior role is aimed at veterans and military-affiliated candidates with a Bachelor’s in Engineering (or similar) and 8+ years in GMP pharma/biologics, including startup and utilities leadership experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.