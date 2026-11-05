🚚 Durham, NC Supply Chain & Logistics – Several Roles Hiring Now

Durham’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hospitals to recycling to pharma. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Green Zone Recycling

Green Zone Recycling Location: Durham, NC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend dispatch and office work in a hands-on transportation role. You’ll handle routing, driver coordination, Excel reports, and daily problem-solving in a fast-paced recycling operation.

Employer: Duke Health – Duke University Hospital

Location: Durham, NC (2301 Erwin Rd.)

(2301 Erwin Rd.) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of supply chain associates in one of the country’s top hospitals. This role is great if you have 3+ years in warehousing/logistics, like improving processes, and want to work closely with clinical staff to keep patient care running smoothly.

Employer: Almac Group

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4:00 pm – 12:30 am)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly warehouse role in a regulated pharma environment. You’ll pick orders, handle inventory, and operate forklifts, with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.