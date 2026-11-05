📣 Durham, NC Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $100K+ Paths

Durham’s sales scene is hot right now, especially in healthcare and home services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles can pay very well.

Employer: Great Day Improvements / Champion Windows & Home Exteriors

Great Day Improvements / Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $100,000–$200,000+ potential first year (commission-based)

(commission-based) Why it’s interesting: High-earning in-home sales with leads provided, no cold calling, and paid training. You’ll run pre-set appointments, present sunroom solutions, and close deals, backed by a company with 60+ years in business and full benefits (health, dental, 401(k), more).

Employer: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Location: Durham/Raleigh, NC territory (remote field role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base, bonus, and equity)

Not listed (includes base, bonus, and equity) Why it’s interesting: Senior-level pharmaceutical/neuroscience sales role calling on HCPs, with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, equity, generous PTO and holidays). Ideal if you have 3–12+ years in healthcare sales and want to own a high-impact territory in neurology and rare disease.

Employer: IQVIA (Medtech client)

(Medtech client) Location: Durham-based territory (Research Triangle – Triad)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $55,000–$60,000 + uncapped bonus; $100,000+ at target

Why it’s interesting: Entry path into medical device sales for proven B2B reps. Pure hunter role selling urinary management products to outpatient clinics, with $750/month car allowance + gas card, strong training, and a clear path to Territory Manager.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Independent contractor (100% commission)

Salary: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 $150,000+ (uncapped)

(uncapped) Why it’s interesting: Run your own local magazine + digital ad business as an Associate Publisher. You’ll sell ad programs to local businesses, set your own schedule, and tap into structured training and daily coaching, with top earners doing very high six figures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many hiring managers are flexible when they see drive and a solid sales track record.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.