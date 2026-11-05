⚖️ Durham, NC Legal Jobs: Multiple Openings from Paralegal to Counsel

Durham’s legal scene is busy right now, especially around employment and family law. If you’ve got law office experience, there are a few solid options worth a closer look.

Employer: ACC - Oregon Chapter (for Duke University / Duke Health )

ACC - Oregon Chapter (for ) Location: Durham, NC (on-site, Mon–Thu in office, remote option on Fridays)

(on-site, Mon–Thu in office, remote option on Fridays) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior in-house role focused on employment law for Duke University and Duke University Health System. You’ll advise leadership and HR on everything from policies and investigations to physician contracts and regulatory compliance. Requires JD/LLB, at least 7 years’ experience, and NC bar (or ability to get licensed within 12 months).

Employer: Two Families Law

Location: Durham, NC (Lakewood neighborhood)

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week, mix of in-office and remote)

(~20 hours/week, mix of in-office and remote) Pay: $23–$25/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance

Hybrid paralegal + office admin role in a small, empathy-driven collaborative divorce practice. You’ll handle client intake, billing, e-filing, drafting, phones, and keeping the office running smoothly. Great fit if you have prior legal/admin experience, strong organization skills, and want meaningful work with divorcing families.

Employer: Ave Staffing (recruiting for a Chambers-rated firm)

(recruiting for a Chambers-rated firm) Location: Durham, NC (Hybrid/Flexible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Litigation role with a high-stakes defense portfolio and a clear first-chair track. You’ll defend employers in discrimination, retaliation, wage-and-hour, and non-compete/trade secret cases, plus appear before agencies like the EEOC and DOL. Ideal for attorneys with 3–5 years of litigation experience looking to deepen or pivot into employment law.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep an eye on similar roles—Durham’s legal market tends to move in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.