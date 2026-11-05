🏥 Durham, NC Healthcare Roundup: Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $100/hr

Durham’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from big names like Duke and CVS to smaller in‑home care teams and ABA clinics. Lots of options whether you’re clinical, lab‑minded, or into behavioral health.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $1,899 per week (plus potential tax‑free stipend)

Work short‑term in Durham while staying with one recruiter from assignment to assignment. Great if you have acute/critical care RT experience and want travel perks like referral bonuses and license reimbursement.

Employer: Duke University

Location: Exchange on Erwin, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, days, 30 hrs/week)

Provide outpatient care for kids and teens with autism spectrum disorder in a specialty clinic setting. Good fit if you have at least 1 year RN experience and want strong relocation support and Duke’s full Total Rewards package.

Employer: Oak Street Health (CVS Health)

Location: 3729 N Roxboro St., Ste B, Durham, NC 27704

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay range: $18.50 – $35.29/hour

Hands‑on primary care role doing vitals, screenings, vaccines, and point‑of‑care tests for mostly older adults. Nice if you want EMR experience, clear growth paths, and a long application window (through 01/31/2027).

Employer: Kavana Care

Location: Durham, NC & surrounding areas (in‑home)

Type: Part-time, potential to go full-time

Pay: $90 – $100/hour

In‑home ABA with a strong focus on family‑centered, compassionate care and realistic caseloads. Great if you want flexible scheduling, high hourly pay, and a smaller, supportive team.

Employer: Lord Is The Light Healthcare LLC

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time

Provide one‑on‑one care for a mostly bedbound client, including bed baths, repositioning, and safe lift use. Ideal for CNAs on the NC Nurse Aide I Registry with strong transfer and bed care skills.

Employer: Duke Health

Location: Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, Mon–Fri 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., rotating weekends)

Bonus: $5,000 commitment bonus (1‑year)

Entry‑level MLS role in a high‑tech core lab doing routine and complex testing. Great for new grads with a BS in lab science who want CAP‑accredited experience and room to grow.

Employer: Duke Health – Department of Urology

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time faculty (approx. 90% clinical / 10% research & education)

Academic reconstructive urology role with open and robotic cases, ASC and main OR time, plus teaching and research. Strong match for fellowship‑trained urologists seeking robust compensation, Duke benefits, and a busy reconstructive practice.

Employer: Duke Health – Duke University Hospital

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Incentives: Relocation up to $8,000 and commitment bonus up to $20,000 (for eligible applicants)

Work with neonatal and pediatric patients doing diagnostic and therapeutic RT procedures, including PFTs and cardiopulmonary testing. Ideal if you have an AMA‑approved RT degree and NC licensure (or provisional).

Employer: Duke Health

Location: Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., rotating night/weekend pager)

Bonus: $5,000 commitment bonus

Support POCT across multiple Duke sites, focusing on QA/QC, troubleshooting, and training end users. Great for BS‑level lab professionals who like variety and system‑wide impact.

Employer: Duke Health – Division of PM&R

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time faculty

Join a growing PM&R division with a focus on electrodiagnostic medicine. Best for BC/BE physiatrists with ABEM certification who want academic practice, neuromuscular EMG work, and full Duke faculty benefits.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc. (for a pharma client)

Location: Durham, NC (Remote)

Type: 12‑month contract, possible extension

Lead oncology clinical trials and data generation for a growing oncology portfolio. Good fit for MDs with 3+ years pharma/biotech or related clinical experience and strong knowledge of GCP and regulatory pathways.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

Retail pharmacy intern role focused on patient safety, customer service, and patient care programs under pharmacist supervision. Great for ACPE‑enrolled students wanting real‑world experience and part‑time benefits.

Note: There is a second, nearly identical CVS Pharmacy Intern posting in Durham. It appears to be the same role at another store; details and pay range are the same.

Employer: Geode Health

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Hybrid outpatient therapy role with a mix of in‑person and telehealth, plus supervisory responsibilities. Nice if you’re an LCSW in NC looking for schedule flexibility, admin support, and benefits like 401(k) match and CME time.

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat 6:00 p.m.–2:30 a.m., rotating holidays)

Pay: $21.53/hour + shift differential

Evening/overnight lab‑style role processing blood into components and managing inventory. Good for detail‑oriented folks comfortable on their feet and working in cold storage, with strong benefits and mission‑driven work.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health (KBH)

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (part-time options available)

Provide ABA services for children with autism in clinic and home settings with small caseloads and heavy collaboration. Perks include quarterly bonuses, CE stipends, relocation/sign‑on options, 401(k) match or student loan help, and paid birthday off.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,351 per week

Echo tech travel role doing cardiac ultrasounds with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs. Great if you want a solid traveler‑focused agency and a daytime schedule.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Local contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $58/hour + $600 travel bonus (for eligible travelers)

Short‑term local contract for experienced echo techs (2+ years required) with day‑one health insurance and guaranteed stipend if called off.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,449 per week

Travel echo role with one‑on‑one recruiter support, guaranteed hours, and full benefits. Nice if you want top‑tier pay and to build your cardiac imaging resume.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through — many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.