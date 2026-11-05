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🏥 Durham, NC Healthcare Roundup: Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $100/hr
Durham’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from big names like Duke and CVS to smaller in‑home care teams and ABA clinics. Lots of options whether you’re clinical, lab‑minded, or into behavioral health.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,899/week
Employer: Vibra Travels
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts)
Pay: $1,899 per week (plus potential tax‑free stipend)
Work short‑term in Durham while staying with one recruiter from assignment to assignment. Great if you have acute/critical care RT experience and want travel perks like referral bonuses and license reimbursement.
Registered Nurse – Duke Autism Clinic
Employer: Duke University
Location: Exchange on Erwin, Durham, NC
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, days, 30 hrs/week)
Provide outpatient care for kids and teens with autism spectrum disorder in a specialty clinic setting. Good fit if you have at least 1 year RN experience and want strong relocation support and Duke’s full Total Rewards package.
Medical Assistant – Oak Street Health
Employer: Oak Street Health (CVS Health)
Location: 3729 N Roxboro St., Ste B, Durham, NC 27704
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay range: $18.50 – $35.29/hour
Hands‑on primary care role doing vitals, screenings, vaccines, and point‑of‑care tests for mostly older adults. Nice if you want EMR experience, clear growth paths, and a long application window (through 01/31/2027).
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Part-Time
Employer: Kavana Care
Location: Durham, NC & surrounding areas (in‑home)
Type: Part-time, potential to go full-time
Pay: $90 – $100/hour
In‑home ABA with a strong focus on family‑centered, compassionate care and realistic caseloads. Great if you want flexible scheduling, high hourly pay, and a smaller, supportive team.
Certified Nursing Assistant – In‑Home Care
Employer: Lord Is The Light Healthcare LLC
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Part-time
Provide one‑on‑one care for a mostly bedbound client, including bed baths, repositioning, and safe lift use. Ideal for CNAs on the NC Nurse Aide I Registry with strong transfer and bed care skills.
Medical Lab Scientist – Central Automated Lab (First Shift)
Employer: Duke Health
Location: Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC
Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, Mon–Fri 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., rotating weekends)
Bonus: $5,000 commitment bonus (1‑year)
Entry‑level MLS role in a high‑tech core lab doing routine and complex testing. Great for new grads with a BS in lab science who want CAP‑accredited experience and room to grow.
Adult Reconstructive Urologist
Employer: Duke Health – Department of Urology
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Full-time faculty (approx. 90% clinical / 10% research & education)
Academic reconstructive urology role with open and robotic cases, ASC and main OR time, plus teaching and research. Strong match for fellowship‑trained urologists seeking robust compensation, Duke benefits, and a busy reconstructive practice.
Respiratory Therapist – Pulmonary Function
Employer: Duke Health – Duke University Hospital
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Full-time
Incentives: Relocation up to $8,000 and commitment bonus up to $20,000 (for eligible applicants)
Work with neonatal and pediatric patients doing diagnostic and therapeutic RT procedures, including PFTs and cardiopulmonary testing. Ideal if you have an AMA‑approved RT degree and NC licensure (or provisional).
Medical Lab Scientist – Point-of-Care Testing (First Shift)
Employer: Duke Health
Location: Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC
Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., rotating night/weekend pager)
Bonus: $5,000 commitment bonus
Support POCT across multiple Duke sites, focusing on QA/QC, troubleshooting, and training end users. Great for BS‑level lab professionals who like variety and system‑wide impact.
EMG Physiatrist – PM&R Faculty
Employer: Duke Health – Division of PM&R
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Full-time faculty
Join a growing PM&R division with a focus on electrodiagnostic medicine. Best for BC/BE physiatrists with ABEM certification who want academic practice, neuromuscular EMG work, and full Duke faculty benefits.
Medical Director – Oncology Clinical Development
Employer: LanceSoft, Inc. (for a pharma client)
Location: Durham, NC (Remote)
Type: 12‑month contract, possible extension
Lead oncology clinical trials and data generation for a growing oncology portfolio. Good fit for MDs with 3+ years pharma/biotech or related clinical experience and strong knowledge of GCP and regulatory pathways.
Pharmacy Intern (3rd Year) – CVS Health
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Part-time
Pay range: $20.00 – $23.75/hour
Retail pharmacy intern role focused on patient safety, customer service, and patient care programs under pharmacist supervision. Great for ACPE‑enrolled students wanting real‑world experience and part‑time benefits.
Note: There is a second, nearly identical CVS Pharmacy Intern posting in Durham. It appears to be the same role at another store; details and pay range are the same.
LCSW Supervising Therapist – Durham
Employer: Geode Health
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Full-time
Hybrid outpatient therapy role with a mix of in‑person and telehealth, plus supervisory responsibilities. Nice if you’re an LCSW in NC looking for schedule flexibility, admin support, and benefits like 401(k) match and CME time.
Blood Component & Manufacturing Technician
Employer: American Red Cross
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat 6:00 p.m.–2:30 a.m., rotating holidays)
Pay: $21.53/hour + shift differential
Evening/overnight lab‑style role processing blood into components and managing inventory. Good for detail‑oriented folks comfortable on their feet and working in cold storage, with strong benefits and mission‑driven work.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Clinic-Based
Employer: Kind Behavioral Health (KBH)
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Full-time (part-time options available)
Provide ABA services for children with autism in clinic and home settings with small caseloads and heavy collaboration. Perks include quarterly bonuses, CE stipends, relocation/sign‑on options, 401(k) match or student loan help, and paid birthday off.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,351/week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)
Pay: $2,351 per week
Echo tech travel role doing cardiac ultrasounds with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs. Great if you want a solid traveler‑focused agency and a daytime schedule.
Local Contract Echo Tech/Cardiac Sonographer – $58/hour
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Local contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)
Pay: $58/hour + $600 travel bonus (for eligible travelers)
Short‑term local contract for experienced echo techs (2+ years required) with day‑one health insurance and guaranteed stipend if called off.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,449/week
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Durham, NC
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)
Pay: $2,449 per week
Travel echo role with one‑on‑one recruiter support, guaranteed hours, and full benefits. Nice if you want top‑tier pay and to build your cardiac imaging resume.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through — many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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