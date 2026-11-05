🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Around Durham, NC

Durham’s food scene is busy, from campus dining to hotels and neighborhood spots. Here are several local openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Duke University

Duke University Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role in Duke’s dining system doing basic prep, serving, dishwashing, and cleaning. Good fit if you can be on your feet, lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady work with a major local employer.

Employer: Duke University

Duke University Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (rotating 4‑week schedule between 1st & 2nd shift)

(rotating 4‑week schedule between 1st & 2nd shift) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, cleaning, and basic food service tasks. No experience required beyond the ability to follow instructions and handle physical work in a busy dining setting.

Employer: The Common Market

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time, salaried (~45 hrs/week)

Salary: $55,000–$60,000/year + quarterly profit-sharing

Lead the deli kitchen at a community-focused neighborhood market: manage staff, inventory, quality, and day-to-day operations. Mostly daytime hours (with some evenings/weekends), benefits, PTO, and a people-first culture for someone who likes fast-paced leadership work.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management (Marriott Raleigh Durham RTP)

(Marriott Raleigh Durham RTP) Location: Durham/Morrisville, NC

Type: Part-time (up to 21 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Oversee restaurant and bar operations at a Marriott property—support the team, keep service standards high, and help with promotions and pre-shift meetings. Comes with hotel perks like room and F&B discounts, health benefits, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: Elior Group – School Dining

Location: TMSA – Triangle Durham, NC

Type: Listed as Full-time, onsite (titled PT)

Listed as (titled PT) Pay: $15/hour

School dining role helping prep, serve, and distribute food in areas like the cafeteria, tray line, and dish room. Great if you want steady hours around a school schedule plus benefits like medical (for FT), PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Durham tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.