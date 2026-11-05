🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Durham, NC

Durham’s building and facilities scene is busy right now. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: PruittHealth

PruittHealth Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (1st shift)

(1st shift) Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team in a healthcare center and help keep the facility clean, safe, and comfortable for residents. You’ll supervise staff, inspect rooms, manage supplies, and help with budgeting and training.

Employer: Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping facility systems powered and working. Expect physical work (lifting, climbing ladders, standing on concrete) in a non-climate-controlled setting, with safety gear when needed.

Employer: The Pickle Back Bar

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (nights/weekends/holidays)

(nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Oversee all maintenance for a busy bar/club so it stays clean, safe, and fully operational. You’ll manage HVAC, plumbing, electrical, vendors, and a small team, and be on-call during operating hours for urgent fixes.

Employer: The Budd Group

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time (2-2-3 rotating, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM )

(2-2-3 rotating, ) Pay: $20.00/hour

Keep high-tech cleanroom spaces spotless in a GMP manufacturing setting. This role offers steady hours, three-day weekends every other week, benefits, and training if you’re new to cleanroom work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.