📋 Durham Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Campus & FedEx Roles

Durham’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially around Duke, NCCU, and FedEx. If you like keeping things organized and being the go‑to person, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Duke University School of Medicine

Duke University School of Medicine Location: Durham, NC (in‑person)

(in‑person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,661 – $73,140/year

This role supports the Aging Center Director and leadership team with complex calendars, events, travel, and communications. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, enjoy planning events, and want strong university benefits.

Employer: Duke University School of Nursing / Duke Health Center for Interprofessional Education and Care (IPEC)

Duke University School of Nursing / Duke Health Center for Interprofessional Education and Care (IPEC) Location: Durham, NC (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,661 – $73,140/year

You’ll coordinate meetings, events, student programs, and budgets for a center that supports health‑professions education. Great if you like working with faculty and students and are comfortable with tools like Zoom, Teams, and Microsoft Office.

Employer: North Carolina Central University (NCCU)

Location: Durham, NC (fully on‑site)

(fully on‑site) Type: Full-time, permanent

Hiring Range: Around $42,000/year

You’ll handle campus mail pickup, sorting, metering, and delivery while keeping records accurate and secure. Good match if you want steady hours (9:00am–5:00pm) plus strong state benefits and like being active around campus.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior admin role supports hub/station operations, including linehaul, quality assurance, and customer service. Best for someone with 4+ years of clerical or customer service experience who can juggle data entry, reports, and frontline customer issues.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar senior operations admin role focused on supporting package operations, audits, and contractor records. If you’ve worked in a warehouse, dock, or distribution setting, this could be a strong next step.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Durham, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part‑time admin role handling records, reports, and customer issues in a fast‑paced operations environment. Good if you want FedEx experience and benefits but need fewer hours.

Employer: Duke Health – Patient Revenue Management Organization

Location: Durham, NC (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Front‑desk style role handling check‑in/check‑out, scheduling, payments, and phone calls for a behavioral health clinic. Great if you have at least 1 year of customer or patient‑facing experience and want to be in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.