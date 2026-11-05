💰 Durham, NC Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

Durham’s finance job scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare, biotech, and manufacturing. If you’ve got accounting or payroll skills, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Duke University – School of Medicine

Duke University – School of Medicine Location: Durham, NC (option for 100% remote in approved states)

(option for in approved states) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,026 – $98,838/year

What you’ll do: Manage a portfolio of research grants and contracts from pre-award budgeting and proposal prep through post-award reconciliation and closeout. You’ll work closely with faculty, handle complex budgets, and use Duke systems for reporting and compliance.

Manage a portfolio of research from pre-award budgeting and proposal prep through post-award reconciliation and closeout. You’ll work closely with faculty, handle complex budgets, and use Duke systems for reporting and compliance. Good fit if: You have a bachelor’s degree, strong Excel and analytical skills, and want to grow in research administration with clear training and certification paths.

Employer: Bavarian Nordic (global vaccine company)

(global vaccine company) Location: Greater Raleigh/Durham or East Coast preferred (Durham office; remote possible)

(Durham office; remote possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year

What you’ll do: Run U.S. and Canadian payroll for about 170+ employees, handle payroll accounting in Microsoft Dynamics D365 , manage taxes, garnishments, 401(k) audit support, and T&E reviews. You’ll also help improve payroll processes and support commissions.

Run for about 170+ employees, handle payroll accounting in , manage taxes, garnishments, 401(k) audit support, and T&E reviews. You’ll also help improve payroll processes and support commissions. Good fit if: You have 3+ years of payroll experience, strong Excel skills, and are comfortable with multi-state (and Canadian) payroll and a fast-growing environment.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a manufacturing company in Durham)

(recruiting for a manufacturing company in Durham) Location: Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Lead accounting operations for a manufacturing business, including month-end/year-end close, financial reporting, cost accounting, inventory, budgeting, forecasting, and internal controls. You’ll partner with plant leadership and manage an accounting team.

Lead for a manufacturing business, including month-end/year-end close, financial reporting, cost accounting, inventory, budgeting, forecasting, and internal controls. You’ll partner with plant leadership and manage an accounting team. Good fit if: You have 8–10+ years in accounting/finance, strong manufacturing and cost accounting experience, and ideally a CPA or CMA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.