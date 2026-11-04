📣 Durham, NC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Durham’s tech and life-science scene is keeping sales and marketing busy. Here are several solid roles if you like closing deals, leading teams, or running complex proposals.

Employer: UPS (Marken, UPS Healthcare Precision Logistics)

UPS (Marken, UPS Healthcare Precision Logistics) Location: Remote , tied to Durham, NC org; must live in Midwest or Eastern US

, tied to org; must live in Type: Full-time, individual contributor

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior "hunter" role selling aviation, aerospace, and time‑critical logistics solutions (AOG, Next Flight Out, secure transport). You’ll own the full sales cycle, build C‑level relationships, and drive new revenue across airlines, OEMs, MROs, and other mission‑critical customers.

Employer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Location: Durham, NC (hybrid, ~2 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary (NC): $37.26 – $86.06/hour (combined base + target sales comp at 100% plan)

You’ll manage local government and education accounts for HPE Networking, owning the full sales cycle and using AI tools and CRM to grow revenue. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of sales, know SLED or public sector, and like structured growth and strong benefits.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Research Triangle Park, NC (on-site weekly)

(on-site weekly) Type: Full-time, people manager

Salary (US range): $146,400 – $189,400 base (incentive, equity, benefits extra)

Lead and coach a pod of 8–10 Account Development Reps generating pipeline across Commercial, Public Sector, and Enterprise. Ideal if you have SDR/BDR leadership experience, love coaching early‑career sellers, and are comfortable with Salesforce, Gong, and data‑driven pipeline management.

Employer: PowerSecure Inc.

Location: Durham, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time (level I)

Full-time (level I) Salary: Not listed

You’ll run complex RFP/RFI/RFQ responses for energy and resiliency solutions (microgrids, renewables, etc.), coordinating across legal, finance, engineering, and sales. Great if you like writing, process, and cross‑functional work and have a business or engineering background.

Employer: GSK

Location: Field-based, Indiana North region (ideal candidate lives in Indiana or nearby )

(ideal candidate lives in ) Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: Not listed

This is a specialty biopharma sales role focused on lupus and lupus nephritis, calling on specialist customers and navigating reimbursement and access. Best for experienced pharma/medical device reps (5–12+ years) who want to stay in high-science, specialty territory work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.