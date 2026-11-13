📅 2026 Sole Purpose Sneaker Ball in Durham

The 2026 Sole Purpose Sneaker Ball is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Location: Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport

4700 Emperor Boulevard

Durham County Commissioners may attend this event.

If you’re interested in going, mark your calendar for the date, time, and location above. (The event listing does not include details about tickets, dress code, or who can attend.)