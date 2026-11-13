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Durham County
📅 2026 Sole Purpose Sneaker Ball set for Nov. 21
7 days ago
📅 2026 Sole Purpose Sneaker Ball in Durham
The 2026 Sole Purpose Sneaker Ball is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
Location: Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport
4700 Emperor Boulevard
Durham County Commissioners may attend this event.
If you’re interested in going, mark your calendar for the date, time, and location above. (The event listing does not include details about tickets, dress code, or who can attend.)
More Info: Durham County | 2026 Sole Purpose Sneaker Ball
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