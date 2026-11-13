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Durham County
📅 Town hall on tobacco use & smoking rules Nov. 19
7 days ago
📅 Town Hall on Tobacco Use & Smoking Rule in Durham County
A public town hall on tobacco use in Durham County and updates to the Board of Health Smoking Rule will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Location: Health and Human Services Building
414 East Main Street
County Commissioners are expected to attend.
If you’re interested in local tobacco policies or smoking rules, you can come to listen and be part of the discussion at this in-person meeting.
More Info: Durham County | Town Hall: Tobacco Use in Durham C...
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