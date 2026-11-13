📅 Town Hall on Tobacco Use & Smoking Rule in Durham County

A public town hall on tobacco use in Durham County and updates to the Board of Health Smoking Rule will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Location: Health and Human Services Building

414 East Main Street

County Commissioners are expected to attend.

If you’re interested in local tobacco policies or smoking rules, you can come to listen and be part of the discussion at this in-person meeting.