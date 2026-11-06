📅 Drop-in meteor shower STEAM art at Main Library

📅 Learn about meteor showers with hands-on art

Curious about meteor showers and why people love watching them? Stop by Durham County Main Library – Innovation Lab (3rd floor, 300 N. Roxboro St) on Saturday, November 7, 2026, anytime between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

The Maker + STEAM team will have self-paced stations where you can:

Read easy info about meteor showers

Take home a resource list to keep exploring

Make one or both meteor-shower-themed art projects

Activities are geared to ages 5 and up, but all ages are welcome. Plan for about 15–30 minutes. This is a drop-in program, no registration needed.

Children under 11 must come with an adult.

For accessibility questions or accommodation needs, email Maker_STEAM@dconc.gov at least 3 business days before the event.