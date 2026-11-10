🏥 Durant, OK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & RN Roles

Durant’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and travel clinicians are in high demand. If you’re open to contracts or part-time work, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Durant, OK

Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,708 per week

This Cath Lab Radiology Tech role is ideal if you want strong pay, steady daytime hours, and the backing of a long-established, RN-founded travel agency.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Durant, OK

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,694 per week

Cath Lab Tech contract with strong support: weekly pay, housing options, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and a big national client base for your next assignment.

Employer: Tidepoint Healthcare Staffing

Location: Durant, OK

Type: Full-time Travel, Days, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $2,489 per week

Travel Cath Lab Tech role with ARRT/BCLS required, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) match, and a referral bonus program up to $1,000.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Durant, OK

Type: Travel Cath Lab / Interventional Radiology Tech

Pay: Range shared by recruiter before submission (real pay range promised)

Great fit if you have ARRT, CRT, and at least 2 years’ recent experience. You’ll assist with interventional procedures, operate imaging equipment, and get transparent pay plus license reimbursement and referral bonuses.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Durant, OK

Type: Travel RN, MedSurg/Tele

Pay: Real pay range reviewed with you before submission

For RNs with at least 1 year of experience who want flexibility: local or non-local travel options, tax-free stipends (if eligible), no mid-contract pay cuts, and a single recruiter from start to finish.

Employer: AllianceHealth Durant

Location: Durant, OK

Type: Part-time, Nights, Labor & Delivery/Postpartum/Nursery

Pay: Competitive rates + up to $25K sign-on bonus for eligible roles

Hospital-based L&D role with strong perks: robust benefits, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000/year, and up to $20K in student loan payments for qualifying positions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings in and around Durant.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.