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Durant
🏥 Durant, OK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & RN Roles
5 days ago
Durant’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and travel clinicians are in high demand. If you’re open to contracts or part-time work, there are several solid options here right now.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist - $2,708/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Durant, OK
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,708 per week
This Cath Lab Radiology Tech role is ideal if you want strong pay, steady daytime hours, and the backing of a long-established, RN-founded travel agency.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist - $2,694/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Durant, OK
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,694 per week
Cath Lab Tech contract with strong support: weekly pay, housing options, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and a big national client base for your next assignment.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - ~$2,489/week
- Employer: Tidepoint Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Durant, OK
- Type: Full-time Travel, Days, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $2,489 per week
Travel Cath Lab Tech role with ARRT/BCLS required, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) match, and a referral bonus program up to $1,000.
Cardiology - Cath Lab Tech / IR Tech (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Durant, OK
- Type: Travel Cath Lab / Interventional Radiology Tech
- Pay: Range shared by recruiter before submission (real pay range promised)
Great fit if you have ARRT, CRT, and at least 2 years’ recent experience. You’ll assist with interventional procedures, operate imaging equipment, and get transparent pay plus license reimbursement and referral bonuses.
RN – MedSurg / Tele (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Durant, OK
- Type: Travel RN, MedSurg/Tele
- Pay: Real pay range reviewed with you before submission
For RNs with at least 1 year of experience who want flexibility: local or non-local travel options, tax-free stipends (if eligible), no mid-contract pay cuts, and a single recruiter from start to finish.
RN Labor & Delivery – Part-Time Nights
- Employer: AllianceHealth Durant
- Location: Durant, OK
- Type: Part-time, Nights, Labor & Delivery/Postpartum/Nursery
- Pay: Competitive rates + up to $25K sign-on bonus for eligible roles
Hospital-based L&D role with strong perks: robust benefits, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000/year, and up to $20K in student loan payments for qualifying positions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings in and around Durant.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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