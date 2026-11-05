🏥 Durant OK Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Durant’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to clinic and eye care. If you want steady work helping people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Durant, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonuses)

Flexible caregiving role helping clients in their homes with daily tasks like meals, light housekeeping, mobility, and companionship. Good fit if you have caregiving experience, can pass a background check, and want flexible hours, weekly pay, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: AllianceHealth Durant • Madill

Location: Durant, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based CMA role supporting providers with vitals, injections, labs, EKGs, and patient intake, plus front-desk tasks like scheduling and referrals. Great for a certified MA (CMA or NCMA) with BLS who wants a fast-paced clinic job with both hands-on care and admin work.

Employer: Premier Family Eye Care

Location: Durant, OK

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Small, one-doctor eye clinic where you do a bit of everything: front desk, pre-testing, patient care, insurance, and optical sales. They’ll train the right person, so this is a nice entry point if you’re friendly, organized, and want to grow in eye care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.