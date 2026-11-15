Durango has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Bloodhound / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Bloodhound / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: La Plata County Humane Society

Phone: (970) 259-2847

Rodrigo is a handsome hound mix with classic Bloodhound looks and a rich cream-and-brown coat. He’s an adult boy, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Rodrigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: La Plata County Humane Society

Phone: (970) 259-2847

Reginald is a striking brown-and-white Pit Bull Terrier with a big, blocky head and soft eyes. As an adult dog, he’s ready to bond closely with his people and enjoy regular walks, playtime, and a comfy bed.

👉 Meet Reginald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie

Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female (described as a girl in listing)

Female (described as a girl in listing) Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Durango, CO)

About Sugar:

Sugar is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves snuggles, playtime, and being close to her people. She walks well on a leash, enjoys fetch, and is naturally well-mannered even without formal training. She’s great with young children and does well with other dogs when properly introduced. Sugar was previously abandoned and is now in a safe foster home, but she needs a permanent family of her own.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Durango area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed number or visit their online profiles to learn more, set up a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.