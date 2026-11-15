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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Durango, CO
Durango has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.
Rodrigo
- Breed: Bloodhound / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: La Plata County Humane Society
- Phone: (970) 259-2847
Rodrigo is a handsome hound mix with classic Bloodhound looks and a rich cream-and-brown coat. He’s an adult boy, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.
👉 Meet Rodrigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reginald
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: La Plata County Humane Society
- Phone: (970) 259-2847
Reginald is a striking brown-and-white Pit Bull Terrier with a big, blocky head and soft eyes. As an adult dog, he’s ready to bond closely with his people and enjoy regular walks, playtime, and a comfy bed.
👉 Meet Reginald and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sugar
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female (described as a girl in listing)
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner)
- Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Durango, CO)
About Sugar:
Sugar is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves snuggles, playtime, and being close to her people. She walks well on a leash, enjoys fetch, and is naturally well-mannered even without formal training. She’s great with young children and does well with other dogs when properly introduced. Sugar was previously abandoned and is now in a safe foster home, but she needs a permanent family of her own.
👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Durango area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed number or visit their online profiles to learn more, set up a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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