Durango’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like community networking, door-to-door work, or focused insurance sales. Here are a few strong roles hiring locally.

Employer: Denise Elliott – State Farm Insurance Agent

Denise Elliott – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year , with potential to reach ~$120,000/year after two years (performance-based)

, with potential to reach after two years (performance-based) Why it’s worth a look: High earning potential, bonuses, and clear growth path. You’ll build relationships around town, network at community events, and grow a pipeline of new insurance customers.

Employer: JJM Marketing LLC (for NU Home)

(for NU Home) Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Performance-based pay with commission, bonuses, and uncapped earning potential (details shared in interview)

Performance-based pay with (details shared in interview) Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed and lots of training. This is an outdoor, door-to-door role where you book solar appointments and can move up into closer or team lead spots.

Employer: Denise Elliott – State Farm Insurance Agent

Denise Elliott – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Steady income plus bonuses in a long-established local agency. You’ll focus on life insurance sales and support, helping families choose the right coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.