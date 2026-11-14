Durango’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home care agencies all hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills or a big heart for caregiving, there are some strong options right now.

Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc (Animas Surgical Hospital)

Surgery Partners, Inc (Animas Surgical Hospital) Location: Durango, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $34.14 – $54.00/hour (overtime/bonuses not guaranteed)

Work in a fast-paced ER, using the full nursing process from assessment to discharge planning. This role comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition/education benefits, plus the chance to practice broad emergency skills in a small, physician-founded hospital.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Location: Durango, CO

Type: In-home care (varied shifts)

In-home care (varied shifts) Pay: $19.50 – $23.00/hour

Support clients in their homes with ADLs, mobility, meals, meds, and rides to appointments. This is a good fit if you like one-on-one care and flexibility, with paid training, PTO, sick time, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Animas Surgical Hospital

Location: Durango, CO

Type: PRN/Part-time

Pay: $20.50 – $32.13/hour (overtime/bonuses not guaranteed)

Provide bedside care on the PCU, helping with ADLs, vitals, transfers, and emotional support. Great if you’re a Colorado CNA with CPR looking for flexible hours plus access to health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match at a well-regarded local hospital.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.