Durango’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like customer service and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Goodwill of Colorado

Goodwill of Colorado Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekends, holidays)

(evenings, weekends, holidays) Pay: $20.88/hour

Application note: Posted through Monday, November 23, 2026; resume required

Lead the team across the whole store—cashiers, donations, and sales floor. This role is great if you have retail or restaurant supervisor experience and want career growth plus strong benefits, DailyPay (work today, get paid today), and eligibility for public service loan forgiveness.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Durango, CO

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $27.11/hour (entry level with advancement opportunity)

Run the store overnight—unloading freight, stocking, keeping aisles clear, and making sure the store is ready for morning shoppers. Good fit if you’re 21+, have led teams before, and want competitive pay, benefits, store discounts, PTO, and growth in a big grocery chain.

Note: This same Night Crew Manager role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Jacent

Jacent Location: Durango, CO (must live within 20 miles)

Type: Part-time (8–10 hours/week)

Pay: $15–$18/hour

Light, flexible retail work setting up displays and impulse items in local stores. You’ll work mostly daytime hours, get paid training, mileage and travel time, and cell phone reimbursement, and have chances to pick up more responsibility over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.