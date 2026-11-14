🚧 Emergency water shutoff on Thomas Ave Nov. 14

The City of Durango Utilities Department will shut off water to repair a main line at 2421 Thomas Ave on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 starting at 8:00 AM.

Water will be temporarily off for homes and businesses:

On Thomas Ave from Columbine Dr to Arroyo Dr

On Delwood Ave to Columbine Dr

Crews may expand the shutoff area if needed to stop water flow.

If you drive, bike, or walk in this area, please use caution and follow all construction signs and flaggers. Pedestrians are asked to give crews plenty of space so they can work safely.

Questions or concerns:

City of Durango Utilities Department: 970-375-4801

If you can’t reach city staff and have an emergency, call Dispatch at 970-385-2900.

If you’re in the affected area, plan ahead for the outage and water needs that morning.